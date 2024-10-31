A Look Inside A Canadian Satellite TV Facility

If you’ve ever wondered what goes on in the ground facilities of a satellite TV operation, you could go banging on the doors or your local station. You’d probably get thrown out in short order. Alternatively, you could watch this neat little tour from [saveitforparts].

The tour takes us through a ground facility operated by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Radio Canada in Montreal. The facility in question largely handles CBC’s French language content for the Canadian audience. We’re treated to a look at the big satellite dishes on the roof, as well as the command center inside. Wall to wall screens and control panels are the order of the day, managing uplinks and downlinks and ensuring content gets where it needs to go. Particularly interesting is the look at the hardcore hardware for full-strength transmission to satellites. The video also includes some neat trivia, like how CBC was the first broadcaster to offer direct satellite TV to customers in 1978.

