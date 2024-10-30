Supercon 2023: Cuddly Companion Bots

Even in the advanced world of 2024, robots are still better in science fiction than in reality. Star Trek gave us the erudite and refined Data, Rogue One gave us the fierce yet funny K-2SO, and Big Hero 6 gave us the caring charmer named Baymax. All these robots had smarts, capability, and agency. More than that, though—they were faithful(ish) companions to humans, fulfilling what that role entails.

The thing is, we’re not gonna get robots like that unless somebody builds them. [Angela Sheehan] is a artist and an educator, and a maker—and she’s trying to create exactly that. She came down to the 2023 Hackaday Supercon to tell us all about her efforts to create cuddly companion bots for real.

Beep Boop

You might remember Angela from her 2019 Supercon costume—she showed up dressed as a color-changing fairy. In fact, she has dabbled in all kinds of fields, which has given her a broad skillset applicable to creating companion bots. She’s done lots of costuming and cosplay over the years, she’s worked in product design, and she brands herself a bit of a fashion hacker. These skills might not be particularly relevant to building a high-speed industrial robot arm to perform 2000 welds an hour. However, they come in absolute clutch when you’re trying to build a robot that acts as a soft, cuddly companion. She notes that she was inspired to create her own companion bots by the work of others formerly showcased by Hackaday—you might remember work in this field from Alex Glow and Jorvon Moss.

Angela’s talk soon tackles the elephant in the room—from the drop, you’ve probably been wondering about the cute critter perched on her shoulder. The long-tailed creature is named Nova, and she’s remarkably friendly and soothing once you get to know her.

Development took some time, with Angela doing lots of research and development to create the Nova we see today. “I actually did a lot of the prototyping and field testing for this bot in the library makerspace that I work at,” she explains. “It was great to see people who don’t know the inside and out of technology interact with [Nova] and I could pinpoint the moment that she became alive to people.” The bot got quite a response, transcending the level of basic machine to something a little more. “People wanted to come in and visit her and pet her,” says Angela. “That was such a powerful moment… that happened as soon as I started putting a face on her.” Angela doesn’t just tell the tale—during the talk, she passes Nova to the audience so they can interact with her up close. She explains that this is something that she does regularly—and we get to see photos of the lovely interactions Nova has had with dozens of smiling, happy people.

Nova leverages Angela’s skills in sewing, 3D modelling, and 3D printing. She explains how components like Nova’s wings were first drafted in Adobe Illustrator. From there, the structure was refined into actual models in Fusion 360, while a PCB was developed in Eagle for the lighting electronics.

The face, though, was perhaps most crucial—as is the case for any anthropomorphic character. She took inspiration from Toothless from How To Train Your Dragon, using a stuffed toy as reference. Initial attempts weren’t particularly satisfying though, so she learned 3D sculpting for a further attempt in clay. Feedback from Twitter helped her develop the face further into the Nova we see today. The eyes were sourced from an Etsy supplier specializing in doll eyes. Angela notes there’s some magic there—when backlit with LEDs, switching them on and off can create a really believable blink pattern that feels super realistic. “What are those elements that make it feel alive?” Angela muses. “There are just little pieces of the psychology of it that you can dial into and you can make something that feels very alive.”

The talk then covers the rest of the design that helps create the “illusion of life.” Angela explains using servos and a robot gripper mechanism to flap the wings, and dialing in the motion so it felt as authentic as possible. She also covers robustness, designing “cuddle-worthy” bodies, and the value of designing for modularity. There’s also a useful discussion about how to make these builds more accessible, including useful starting points like which microcontroller and code platforms are good to use.

Even better, we get a look into the companion bot community, and we learn about the emotional impact these robots can have. Sometimes that’s intentional, other times, it’s down to a happy accident. “There is an unintended effect with [Nova’s] servos, that it feels like a purr,” says Angela. “It’s very comforting right on your shoulder, and I was thinking maybe I should try and insulate it a little bit, but actually people love it.”

Fundamentally, companion bots are a bit like virtual reality. We’ve seen a ton of products make big promises over the years, but we’ve never seen a killer app. However, as [Angela] demonstrates, it’s very possible to create something very real and very lovable if you pay attention to the right things. Perhaps it’s the personal touch that makes DIY companion bots so seemingly lifelike in a way that Furby never was.

In any case, if you’ve ever wanted a robot companion of your very own, there’s no reason you can’t start building your own. With maker skills, enthusiasm, and the will to succeed, you can create a fun and cuddly robot critter that has that magical spark of life.