Doing electronics in the 1910s was rather rough, with the radio probably the pinnacle of hi-tech. Despite this, with some know-how and basic wood- and metal-working skills you could get pretty far with DIY-ing a radio set. As [glasslinger] demonstrates in a YouTube video, you can even build your own set with your own crafted tube-amplifier. With items like a hand-crafted resistor and capacitor – as well as tuning elements and period-correct point-to-point wiring – it definitely has that retro vibe to it.
Such DIY projects used to be very commonly featured in electronics magazine, even after the transistor came onto the scene by the 1950s. The fancier designs use a regenerative design, like this one by [Dick Whipple] which provides not only some background theory, but also the full schematic and how-to in case you feel like giving it a shake yourself.
Even if you’re not into crafting your own basic electronic components, radios like these are a great introduction to a lot of RF theory and amplification basics.
4 thoughts on “Building And Testing A 1912-style Radio”
School books should cover things like this. After a catastrophe, this is the type of technology that surviving citizens could build on their own.
A matching transmitter can be build equally simple. Sort of a tunnell diode can be built (see zinc negative resistance).
A ham had built such a device from scratch (for CW of course, but AM/FM is just a matter of feeding the oscillator correctly).
See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLYQgrFPB3k
I actually built a regenerative tube radio several months back. I found a box of assorted interesting-looking electronics parts in a thrift store, and it turned out to include, among other things, a complete kit from Borden Radio: their Armstrong one-tube set. (Between that $90 kit and a set of vernier dials, it was a pretty good deal at $10.)
I’ve had it up and pulling in stations, though this apartment isn’t ideal for long wire antennas.
