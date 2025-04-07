We’ve got a love-hate relationship with discount tool outlet Harbor Freight: we hate that we love it so much. Apparently, [James Clough] is of much the same opinion, at least now that he’s looked into the quality of their outlet strips and found it somewhat wanting.
The outlet strips in question are Harbor Freight’s four-foot-long, twelve-outlet strips, three of which are visible from where this is being written. [James] has a bunch of them too, but when he noticed an intermittent ground connection while using an outlet tester, he channeled his inner [Big Clive] and tore one of the $20 strips to bits. The problem appears to be poor quality of the contacts within each outlet, which don’t have enough spring pre-load to maintain connection with the ground pin on the plug when it’s wiggled around. Actually, the contacts for the hot and neutral don’t look all that trustworthy either, and the wiring between the outlets is pretty sketchy too. The video below shows the horrors within.
What’s to be done about this state of affairs? That’s up to you, of course. We performed the same test on all our outlets and the ground connections all seemed solid. So maybe [James] just got a bad batch, but he’s still in the market for better-quality strips. That’s going to cost him, though, since similar strips with better outlets are about four times the price of the Harbor Freight units. We did find a similar strip at Home Depot for about twice the price of the HF units, but we can’t vouch for the quality. As always, caveat emptor.
Thanks to [cliff claven] for the tip.
8 thoughts on “Buyer Beware: Cheap Power Strips Hold Hidden Horrors”
Fault seems to lie with the flakey NEMA outlet that generally falls out should you look at it the wrong way. Easily solved with something like a CEE 7 or BS 4373.
I have one of these. Mine isn’t intermittent but I did open it up once and noticed how cheap it is. I’ve been meaning to do something about it for a while now.
Is it certified by Underwriters Laboratories or a similar organization? If so, there is probably a consumer-complaint procedure.
You might also be able to complain to the vendor (Harbor Freight) – if complaints pile up about a particular vendor, they may change vendors.
You might also be able to get traction with your local Fire Marshall or whoever enforces fire codes for electrical devices. Maybe not so much in the USA, where government code-enforcement isn’t known for being “consumer-oriented,” but maybe in your country/locality.
I learned a while ago, power strips of any quality are shocking inside :p
Seriously though go open any of them up from any brand and prepare yourself
After my HF outlet literally fell apart trying to plug in a cord I decided you get what you pay for.
I have 2 solutions which I use:
1. run new circuits to power my devices
2. Buy quality outlet strips from Falconer Electronics.
I used to get these from Frys.
I wonder if those were any better.
In Europe, the CE mark would solve/prevent this:
If the seller is selling something without (actual valid) CE, they’re personally responsible. Not the legal entity being a company, but actually the person, locked up in prison.
If CE is on the device, the person (delegating) signing off for the declaration of conformity is liable, and this is always a person registered within EU (ie. the CTO, CEO, etc.) with the same actual sentencing (financial crime, even if nothing else happened)
This makes it a really good incentive to make sure the products in the shop is what it states it is…
Looks like UL STD 1463 is a standard for wire. https://iq.ul.com/awm/stylepage.aspx?style=1463
