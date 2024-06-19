This week Jonathan Bennett and Simon Phipps chat with Matthew Hodgson and Josh Simmons about Matrix, the open source decentralized communications platform. How is Matrix a Git for Communications? Are the new EU and UK laws going to be a problem? And how is the Matrix project connected with the Element company?
2 thoughts on “FLOSS Weekly Episode 788: Matrix, It’s Git, For Communications”
*sigh* People are always trying to reinvent IRC. Seriously, just use IRC, it’s a good system.
End to end encrypted? Includes phone and video calls? No. Matrix is a modern project that just happens to remind you of IRC.
