The Magic Touch: A 555 Touch Switch

There seems to be nothing a 555 can’t do. We’ve seen it before, but [electronzapdotcom] reminds us you can use a 555 and a few parts to make a reasonable touch switch. The circuit lives on a breadboard, as shown in the video below.

The circuit uses some very large resistors so that noise from your body can overcome the logic level on the trigger and threshold inputs. You can easily adapt this idea if you need a simple touch switch. Though we imagine this circuit wouldn’t work well if you were in a quiet environment. We suspect 50 or 60 Hz hum is coupling through your finger and triggering the pins, but it could be a different effect.

How reliable is it? Beats us. The circuit is a bistable, so essentially your finger pumps a signal into a flip-flop. This is old trick, but could be useful. Of course, if you really need a touch switch, you have plenty of options. You can get little modules. Or, directly measure skin resistance.