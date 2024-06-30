Root Your Sleep Number Smart Bed, Discover It Phoning Home

Did you know you can get a “smart bed” that tracks your sleep, breathing, heart rate, and even regulates the temperature of the mattress? No? Well, you can get root access to one, too, as [Dillan] shows, and if you’re lucky, find a phone-home backdoor-like connection. The backstory to this hack is pretty interesting, too!
You see, a Sleep Number bed requires a network connection for its smart features, with no local option offered. Not to worry — [Dillan] wrote a Homebridge plugin that’d talk the cloud API, so you could at least meaningfully work with the bed data. However, the plugin got popular, Sleep Number didn’t expect the API to be that popular. When they discovered the plugin, they asked that it be shut down. Tech-inclined customers are not to be discouraged, of course.
Taking a closer look at the hardware, [Dillan] found a UART connection and dumped the flash, then wrote an extensive tutorial on how to tap into your bed’s controller, which runs Linux, and add a service you can use locally to query bed data and control the bed – just like it should have been from the beginning. Aside from that, he’s found a way to connect this hub to a network without using Sleep Number’s tools, enabling fully featured third-party use – something that the company doesn’t seem to like. Another thing he’s found is a reverse SSH tunnel back into the Sleep Number network.
Now, it can be reasonable to have a phone-home tunnel, but that doesn’t mean you want it in your personal network, and it does expose a threat surface that might be exploited in the future, which is why you might want to know about it. Perhaps you’d like to use Bluetooth instead of WiFi. Having this local option is good for several reasons. For example, having your smart devices rely on the manufacturer’s server is a practice that regularly results in perma-bricked smart devices, though we’ve been seeing some examples of dedicated hackers bringing devices back to life. Thanks to this hack, once Sleep Number shutters, is bought out, or just wants to move on, their customers won’t be left with a suddenly dumbed-down bed they can no longer control.
[Header image courtesy of Sleep Number]
17 thoughts on “Root Your Sleep Number Smart Bed, Discover It Phoning Home”
Leela: “Didn’t you have ads in the 20th century?”
Fry: “Well sure, but not in our dreams! Only on tv and radio…and in magazines…and movies. And at ball games, on buses, and milk cartons, and t-shirts, and bananas, and written on the sky. But not in dreams! No sirree.”
Yeah, and if the Sleep Number database is/gets hacked, the times the owners are sleeping can be used for thieves to break-in.
How do you know it doesn’t have a built-in micro camera to also send its output back to base?
that’d be a long shot, and, it can be disassembled and inspected like anything else. besides, what’d be the usefulness of that?
I’m sure that was a tongue-in-cheek reference to the ever-present drive of manufacturers to spy on their users against their will.
Well, I don’t see how this one spies on you, specifically. Whatever data is being sent out, you already know to be going to their servers, because the product as-sold is cloud-connected. It’s not like a management tunnel results in it suddenly growing a microphone to collect your conversations.
…”besides, what’d be the usefulness of that?”
Uh, blackmail porn? Fulfill the prurient interest of their management and support staff?
Let’s be fair, that’d be a PR disaster, they’re likely only underpaying workers, using slave labour, or paying for conflict minerals, those are way safer to do PR-wise and bring way more money =D
Wasn’t it iRobot that did both? Voyeuristic Roomba with pictures shared online by low paid South American contractors iirc. It’s not enough to trust their entire labor supply chain.
First, it’s not really surprising that these beds have espionage capability.
Second, that’s only an additional reason to avoid them.
I tried these out the last time we were mattress shopping, and in spite of the hype, I find them uncomfortable. I am a big guy, and if it was set too soft, I was bumping into the infrastructure. By the time is was “firm” enough that I didn’t feel the bars underneath, I felt like I was balancing on a beach ball.
No, thanks.
`espionage` is overselling it. I’ve added such tunnels into devices I’ve made for others, with informed consent ofc; they’re hella useful for maintenance/patching holes/debugging, doubly so given it’s a whole Linux computer in there.
Clear consent changes thing completely. As long as the customer understands there’s a backdoor (and what that means), then (hopefully) fine – though there’s always a risk you’ve got some poor security that lets someone else use your backdoor, putting their entire network at risk. Often fine in a business/remote setting though for administration of remote devices.
But almost all consumers don’t understand what a reverse SSH tunnel is, or what the risks of that are, and can’t reasonably consent to it.
ngl this leaves me split, because risks are more complicated; specifically, the ways we perceive them aren’t rational, and not to even start about “all data in cloud” and “cloud server only” risks that people are already ignoring because of ultimate convenience. I can see a “let us fix your issues remotely” switch, either physical or in-app, that a customer could flip at will, for instance. Besides, I’m probably biased, because when I see a “cloud server only” product, I just assume it has RCE too, since that’s only a step away, whether intentionally or unintentionally =D
Yaaaaaawn. Thanx, I needed that.
Stop buying gimmicky internet connected crap!
Exactly my thoughts.
Multiple pressure surges…rumpy-pumpy detection = TRUE
