It’s said that “Golf is a good walk spoiled,” so is attaching an amateur radio to a bike a formula for spoiling a nice ride?
Not according to [Wesley Pidhaychuk (VA5MUD)], a Canadian ham who tricked out his bike with a transceiver and all the accessories needed to work the HF bands while peddling along. The radio is a Yaesu FT-891, a workhorse mobile rig covering everything from the 160-meter band to 6 meters. [Wes] used some specialized brackets to mount the radio’s remote control head to the handlebars, along with an iPad for logging and a phone holder for streaming. The radio plus a LiFePO4 battery live in a bag on the parcel rack in back. The antenna is a Ham Stick mounted to a mirror bracket attached to the parcel rack; we’d have thought the relatively small bike frame would make a poor counterpoise for the antenna, but it seems to work fine — well enough for [Wes] to work some pretty long contacts while pedaling around Saskatoon, including hams in California and Iowa.
The prize contact, though, was with [WA7FLY], another mobile operator whose ride is even more unique: a 737 flying over Yuma, Arizona. We always knew commercial jets have HF rigs, but it never occurred to us that a pilot who’s also a ham might while away the autopilot hours working the bands from 30,000 feet. It makes sense, though; after all, if truckers do it, why not pilots?
2 thoughts on “Going Ham Mobile On A Bicycle”
I had a coworker who is a devout ham and enjoyed bicycling. He’d already set up an ARPS transmitter on his bike and had the great idea to add a mic/speaker to the radio so he could have conversations on his rides.
It ended abruptly when the mic cord caught in his front wheel and he went over the handlebars.
This is a much more practical setup.
Kudos for the fact that he ferries all the gear around on a 3-speed internal gear cycle :-)
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)