After decades of taking plastic bags for granted, some places now charge for them to help offset some of the environmental damage they cause. If you have a tendency to forget your reusable bags at home but love to wear hats, [Simone Giertz] has the bag hat for you.
Having conquered everything from making the first Tesla pickup to a tambour puzzle table, a hat that can turn into a grocery bag seems like a relatively easy challenge. It was not. One thing that [Giertz] observes early in the process is that fabric is a much less “honest” material since it can move in ways that many of the other materials she works with cannot, like glass or wood.
As with any good project, there are numerous iterations of the bag hat, mostly due to trying to balance the two distinct functions of bag and hat without overly-compromising either. In the end, the hat features a zipper down the center from ear to ear that opens up into a mesh grocery bag. The adjustable loop of the hat does double duty as the bag handle.
If you’d like to build your own sewing machine for projects like this, maybe you should find out how they work. If you’d rather just get on with the sewing bit, we can help you with that too.
10 thoughts on “Bring Your Reusable Grocery Bag On Your Head”
We do use reusable grocery bags, but we ask for plastic bags as well, to clean up after our dog when we go on walks.
This is my greatest gripe against the more rarified plastic bag. 2 dogs make lots of poops. That and grocery shopping in the rain or excessive heat with cold items sweating into the paper bag creating slow burn AFV fodder.
“rarified”
I’m looking at you Walmart!
(need 2 of their bags to do the job of one)
The plant-based plastic ones they use in “no plastic” areas are heavy enough to use as visqueen.
Never understood why people do this. You think your dog is the only animal the poops on the side of the road? Just leave it, it’ll be gone in a few days.
So you’re the one letting your dog crap in my yard….
Or on the sidewalk where the next person walks and steps into. I guess you don’t live in a more densely populated area, then. It’s fine, everyone has made different experiences. However, I would like my fellow humans to clean up after their pets. I also don’t just take a dump on the sidewalk…
So now you can keep your dog poop in your hat instead of carrying it.
How much would they charge if they were to fully offset the environmental damage?
As much as they want, because you can’t “offset” environmental damage.
