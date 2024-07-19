We’re so used to seeing a little sachet of desiccant drop out of a package when we open it, that we seldom consider these essential substances. But anyone who spends a while around 3D printing soon finds the need for drying their filament, and knowing a bit about the subject becomes of interest. It’s refreshing then to see [Big Clive] do a side-by-side test of a range of commonly available desiccants. Of silica gel, bentonite, easy-cook rice, zeolite, or felight, which is the best? He subjects them to exactly the same conditions over a couple of months, and weighs them to measure their efficiency in absorbing water.
The results are hardly surprising, in that silica gel wins by a country mile. Perhaps the interesting part comes in exploding the rice myth; while the rice does have some desiccant properties, it’s in fact not the best of the bunch despite being the folk remedy for an immersed mobile phone.
Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time we’ve looked at desiccants, in the past we’ve featured activated alumina.
5 thoughts on “Desiccants, Tested Side By Side”
One benefit for Team Rice is that it is relatively soft and unlikely to scratch up your phone if you just stick it in rice. Many other products will require proper protection of the phone or pouches for the desiccant, and for home gamers that could be on the net less effective than just sticking the phone in half a liter of rice.
Well, yes, but it doesn’t actually work.
A minor technical detail
i always used silica gel because otherwise you would just throw it out and that’s wasteful. rice is more useful as food. in ether case id also put the thing im trying in a hot box to speed up the process.
DO NOT EAT
