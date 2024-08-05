Inspiration can strike a maker at any moment. For [Laura Kampf], it happened in the desert when she saw a tumbleweed.
Tumbleweeds roll through the western United States, hitting cars on the interstate and providing some background motion for westerns. [Kampf] found the plant’s intricate, prickly structure mesmerizing, and decided to turn it into a piece of contemplative kinetic art.
[Kampf] attached the tumbleweed to a piece of wood using epoxy and mounted it to what appears to be a worm drive motor nestled inside an interestingly-shaped piece of wood. As the tumbleweed turns, a light shines through it to project a changing shadow on the wall to “create silence, it creates calmness, it takes away from the noise that surrounds it.” While [Kampf] has some work to do to get the sculpture to its finished state, we can get behind her mantra, “The most important thing about the phase of execution is to get started.”
2 thoughts on “Cisco Ball Is The Tumbleweed Opposite Of A Disco Ball”
“through the western United States”
This is likely a Salsola tumbleweed, which was introduced from the Eurasia. It’s interesting that it’s become so iconic over here, I’ve had to clear paths on highways a few times (hooray for never removing the wintertime emergency snow shovel), and it can be scary when the big ones whip across the road in high winds.
Always happy to see Laura making things. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy her videos over the past few years with the house and other projects but I do miss this style video a lot.
I laughed though when she mentioned the motor was too loud, the first thing I thought when i saw that thing was i bet thats going to be noisy.
