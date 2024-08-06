Tickets For Supercon 2024 Go On Sale Now!

Tickets for the 2024 Hackaday Supercon are on sale now! Go and get yours while they’re still hot. True-Believer Tickets are half-price at $148 (plus fees), and when that pile of 100 is gone, regular admission is $296 (plus fees).

Come join us on November 1st-3rd in sunny Pasadena, CA, for three days of talks, demos, badge hacking, workshops, and the sort of miscellaneous hardware shenanigans that make Hackaday Hackaday! If you’ve never been to a Supercon, now is the best time to check that off your bucket list. And if you’re a seven-time veteran, we’re stoked to see you again. Supercon is like a year’s worth of posts in one weekend. You don’t want to miss it.

Friday, November 1st, is our chill-out day. You can roll in as soon as the doors open in the morning, get your badge and some bagels, and get down to hacking. Or you can start socializing early. Or, as it almost always happens, both at once. We’ll have food and music and even a few workshops, but for the most part, Fridays are what you all make of them. And we love it that way.

Talks start up on Saturday on both stages, along with the soldering contest and an alley full of hackers. We’ll close out the evening with a special celebration, but more on that in a minute.

On Sunday, in addition to the usual slate of talks, we’ve set aside a big block of time for Lightning Talks. These are seven-minute quickies where you get to tell the bigger Hackaday community what you’re up to. A short talk like this forces you to condense the story down to its essence while giving tons of people their fifteen minutes of fame in half the time! If you’ve got a Lightning Talk that you’d like to present, let us know! We’ll try to fit in everyone we can.

Wrapping up Sunday evening, we’ll give you a chance to show off whatever badge hacks you’ve been working on over the weekend. We love the badge hacking demo because it allows us to see a wide (and wild) range of projects, all of which were put together in record time. Whether funny, flashy, or phenomenal, we want to see what you’ve been up to.

Supercon Add-Ons

It’s still way too early to let the badge cat out of the bag, but we’ll give you a clue. This year centers around the shitty Supercon Add-On. We want you to make your own fun badgelets to show off and share, so we’re offering three special prizes and much limited-edition schwag for honorable mentions.

But more than a contest, designing your own Supercon Add-On is an invitation to get creative, get clever, or even just to get your first-ever PCB project made. There’s nothing simpler than an SAO – you’re talking six pins, a small board, and the rest is up to you. With a snazzy board outline and some good artwork, even a couple of LEDs can make a weekend’s work look like a million dollars.

Or, if you want to make it more interesting, the six-pin SAO standard has both I2C lines and a pair of GPIO pins, and we don’t see those taken advantage of nearly enough in the wild. If you’re already onto your second or third SAO design, why don’t you pay attention to the connectivity in this design?

Next week, we’ll release the full specs, rules, and regulations. Until then, start brainstorming up six-pin SAO designs. Again, we’re not saying that you’ll need to make use of the I2C pins, but we’re saying that we’ll be running some tutorial articles about SAO design in the very near future. Here’s [Arya]’s SAO design primer from two Supercons past if you want to get a head start.

Come Join Us!

If you are Hackaday, you really want to make it to Supercon if you can, and we want to see you there. You’re all a great crowd, and the small size and relaxed venue makes for about the highest signal-to-noise ratio around! We’ll be releasing the schedule as it firms up over the next couple weeks, and until then, you have a chance to get a discount ticket if you move quickly. Stay tuned, and act fast!