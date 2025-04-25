RP2040 Spins Right ‘Round Inside POV Display

Sometimes, a flat display just won’t cut it. If you’re looking for something a little rounder, perhaps your vision could persist in in looking at [lhm0]’s rotating LED sphere RP2040 POV display.

As you might have guessed from that title, this persistence-of-vision display uses an RP2040 microcontroller as its beating (or spinning, rather) heart. An optional ESP01 provides a web interface for control. Since the whole assembly is rotating at high RPM, rather than slot in dev boards (like Pi Pico) as is often seen, [lhm0] has made custom PCBs to hold the actual SMD chips. Power is wireless, because who wants to deal with slip rings when they do not have to?

[lhm0] has also bucked the current trend for individually-addressable LEDs, opting instead to address individual through-hole RGB LEDs via a 24-bit shift-register. Through the clever use of interlacing, those 64 LEDs produce a 128 line display. [lhm0] designed and printed an LED-bending jig to aid mounting the through-hole LEDs to the board at a perfect 90 degree angle.

What really takes this project the extra mile is that [lhm0] has also produced a custom binary video/image format for his display, .rs64, to encode images and video at the 128×256 format his sphere displays. That’s on github,while a seperate library hosts the firmware and KiCad files for the display itself.

This is hardly the first POV display we’ve highlighted, though admittedly it isn’t the cheapest one. There are even other spherical displays, but none of them seem to have gone to the trouble of creating a file format.

If you want to see it in action and watch construction, the video is embedded below.