Edge-Lit, Thin LCD TVs Are Having Early Heat Death Issues

Canadian consumer goods testing site RTINGS has been subjecting 100 TVs to an accelerated TV longevity test, subjecting them so far to over 10,000 hours of on-time, equaling about six years of regular use in a US household. This test has shown a range of interesting issues and defects already, including for the OLED-based TVs. But the most recent issue which they covered is that of uniformity issues with edge-lit TVs. This translates to uneven backlighting including striping and very bright spots, which teardowns revealed to be due to warped reflector sheets, cracked light guides, and burned-out LEDs.
Excluding the 18 OLED TVs, which are now badly burnt in, over a quarter of the remaining TVs in the test suffer from uniformity issues. But things get interesting when contrasting between full-array local dimming (FALD), direct-lit (DL) and edge-lit (EL) LCD TVs. Of the EL types, 7 out of 11 (64%) have uniformity issues, with one having outright failed and others in the process of doing so. Among the FALD and DL types the issue rate here is 14 out of 71 (20%), which is still not ideal after a simulated 6 years of use but far less dramatic.
As part of the RTINGS longevity test, failures and issues are investigated and a teardown for analysis, and fixing, is performed when necessary. For these uniformity issues, the EL LCD teardowns revealed burned-out LEDs in the EL LED strips, with cracks in the light-guide plate (LGP) that distributes the light, as well as warped reflector sheets. The LGPs are offset slightly with plastic standoffs to not touch the very hot LEDs, but these standoffs can melt, followed by the LGP touching the hot LEDs. With the damaged LGP, obviously the LCD backlighting will be horribly uneven.
In the LG QNED80 (2022) TV, its edge lighting LEDs were measured with a thermocouple to be running at a searing 123 °C at the maximum brightness setting. As especially HDR (high-dynamic range) content requires high brightness levels, this would thus be a more common scenario in EL TVs than one might think. As for why EL LCDs still exist since they seem to require extreme heatsinking to keep the LEDs from melting straight through the LCD? RTINGS figures it’s because EL allows for LCD TVs to be thinner, allowing them to compete with OLEDs while selling at a premium compared to even FALD LCDs.
9 thoughts on “Edge-Lit, Thin LCD TVs Are Having Early Heat Death Issues”
Heat management seems to be a forgotten art. We got a new cable box that’s only an inch thick with no buttons and no vent cuts except in the back and it gets HOT. Hot to the point were we have to shut it down or it smells like magic smoke. I rigged a PC fan onto it. We’ll see if it lasts. Such a poor design.
I used to have a cheap 56k dialup modem, it was prone to random disconnects and high error rate after long gaming sessions. I noticed the little box were often hot to the touch so I hacked it by putting holes in it (both top and lower sides) and screwing a 60mm fan on top to blow air up. Never had a random disconnect since then.
That modem was new I think 2002 or 2003 so yeah even back then, cheap companies still forgot something.
I’m gonna guess that there’s no way to come up with an “accelerated 6 year test” that’s anywhere near realistic. How would you even prove that?
Accelerated aging isn’t realistic but it yields data and statistics than can be used to determine what the common failures are over time and what the average lifespan of a piece of equipment is.
How do you think equipment manufactures determine the quality level needed for a product to survive until it is out of warranty?
I don’t want it good, I want it cheap! The problem with all consumer products today.
Seems like designs are heat stress engineered to last the warranty period and no more.
“If we can save a penny so it only lasts 3 years and not 30, that’s a holiday bonus I can live with!”
Consumers tend to forget that all specific technology has it’s limits, and they glance over the hidden costs of pushing a technology beyond those limits.
Is there any practical difference in functionality between a 3mm thin TV and a 4cm thick TV. The 3mm TV is probably irreparable, and the 4cm TV is probably easy repairable (unless the whole thing is glued together or other anti-repair features that make it 10ct cheaper to manufacture.
The completely ridiculous quest for ever thinner and lighter gadgets have pushed laptops into non replaceable RAM and SSD’s. Every phone manufacturer is lying about the thickness of their phone because they don’t include the camera that sticks out and make the thing wobbly. I would much rather have a phone with a flat backside that lasts 2 weeks on single charge.
Try to buy a phone with a rectangular screen these days. They (nearly) all have silly rounded corners and a hole in the screen.
Manufacturers really like and embrace silly quests that make gadgets more expensive and fragile at the same time and spend enormous amount of effort and money and advertising (look our gadget is thinner then that from the competitor) (Your phone also breaks in half if you sit on it accidentally, but that does not matter, we are happy to sell you a new one).
Well at those temps the plastics and adhesives are under stress too which they’d never see during normal use unless your room temperature is 90 degrees C ie a sauna.
If you don’t run your TV or monitor at max brightness all the time, but darken the room a little your TV may last decades. It’s probably the power supply that dies first. It can be replaced but it’s more economic to just replace the whole TV. We hackers are able to repair them easily, or pick them up from the side walk and save it from waste disposal for a few more years, if you don’t break the glass panel that is ;)
Now wait a sec, I cannot seem to find the details of how they did the accelerated test. But this is usually done by running it at higher temp, and calculating the equivalent at normal temperatures using Arrhenius’ equation. That is ok if the part is still used within spec, e.g. an IC used for 1000hrs at 125 deg C to simulate equivalent life at 60 deg C or so. But if plastic starts melting, leading to cascade failure in other parts, that does not sound like equivalent to me. At 10 degrees lower this might not happen at all.
