A Self Balancing Bike For Crash Dummy Billy

We aren’t sure there’s enough information in the [We Make Machines’] video to easily copy their self-balancing bike project, but if you want to do something similar, you can learn a lot from watching the video. Building sufficient gyros to keep the bike stable required quite a bit of trial and error.
There are some tricks to getting a stable heavy weight to rotate without a lot of vibration and problems. The gyros go on the rider’s saddle, so you aren’t going to be able to ride in the normal fashion. However, a substantial motor drives the wheels so there’s no need to peddle.
The first attempt to self-balance stayed stable for about 10 seconds. Some of it was fine-tuning code, but noise from the gyros also threw off the angle sensor. A higher-quality sensor seemed promising, but it didn’t really fix the problem. Instead of using PID, the guys tried an LQR (Linear Quadratic Regulator) algorithm. Once that was sorted and a servo allowed for steering, it was time to let the bike roam free.
Then disaster struck as the bike lost its cool in a parking lot, causing damage. After repairs, they found issues that confused the angle sensor. They didn’t have the stomach to fit a third sensor onboard, so they put Billy the Crash Dummy onboard and decided to try to run him and the bike off a ramp. That didn’t exactly work out, though. After two attempts, the bike was effectively totaled, although Billy seems to have survived with no more than a bruised ego.
We were dismayed that they didn’t really complete the project, but it does seem like they learned a lot, and maybe that will help someone else out in the future.
We have seen working bikes before. We also have seen some truly strange bike projects.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)