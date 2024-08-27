The United States and a few other countries have an astounding array of homeowners’ associations (HOAs), local organizations that exert an inordinate influence on what homeowners can and can’t do with their properties, with enforcement mechanisms up to foreclosure. In the worst cases they can get fussy about things like the shade of brown a homeowner can paint their mailbox post, so you can imagine the problems they’d have with things like ham radio antennas. [Bob] aka [KD4BMG] has been working on tuning up his rain gutters to use as “stealth” antennas to avoid any conflicts with his HOA.
With the right antenna tuner, essentially any piece of metal can be connected to a radio and used as an antenna. There are a few things that improve that antenna’s performance, though. [Bob] already has an inconspicuous coax connector mounted on the outside of his house with an antenna tuner that normally runs his end-fed sloper antenna, which also looks like it includes a fairly robust ground wire running around his home. All of this is coincidentally located right beside a metal downspout, so all this took to start making contacts was to run a short wire from the tuner to the gutter system.
With the tuner doing a bit of work, [Bob] was able to make plenty of contacts from 10 to 80 meters, with most of the contacts in the 20 – 30 meter bands. Although the FCC in the US technically forbids HOAs from restricting reasonable antennas, if you’d rather not get on the bad side of your least favorite neighbors there are a few other projects from [Bob] to hide your gear.
9 thoughts on “Hidden Gutter Antenna Keeps HOA Happy”
That’s a cool hack, but even better would be to get congress to pass laws to make radio equipment exempt from HOA rules. There have been several attempts such as HR9670. Supposedly the HAM Radio Parity Act and Local Community Radio Act can also be used to get around HOA bylaws, although the latter requires an FCC application (but can supposedly get them to subsidize an up to 40’ tower right in your back yard).
But, muh property value!
Far better to just ban the HOAs and the little jobsworths who want to be in charge of them.
“Land of the free” hmm…
It’s a part of the purchase contract, not law.
It isn’t just home owner’s associations. Othe countries have their own oddities.
If you build a new house in Germany, there will be laws or city ordnances that regulate what materials you may use to build the house as well as how close various parts of your home can be to the border of your plot. There will also be regulations on how high the house may be.
If you rennovate a home, you may be restricted to using materials typical to the era it was constructed in. Say, windows. If the original house had windows contructed of small panes of glass set in a lattice, you have to put in replacments that at least look like the originals even though the crossed wooden bars have no function in a modern double (or triple) glazed window.
A new house in an existing neighborhood may be required to match the existing homes. If t hat all have, say, tiled roofs then your house will have to have a tiled roof as well.
It isn’t just the US that has weird or inconvenient rules.
As HOA’s are not forced to exist by law, people are free to choose to live under HOA control or not. When searching for a home, one of my first qualifying questions is the home was in an HOA. If yes, then no. I chose not to live in a place that was the new hotness where all the cool kids were living.
In the same way, I made the choice to avoid buying a home near an air force base, or a pig farm, or race track, etc. Even if I had bought in one of those locations, I wouldn’t turn around and complain later about some ridiculous, unlivable, unfair conditions being forced upon me.
And this is why I would never live in a place with an HOA. My property, my rules.
Granted, I would cooperate with my neighbors by keeping my lawn mowed, the house looking decent,
and doing my best to be a good neighbor. However, I’m the one paying the mortgage and taxes.
When you buy my house, then you can do what you want with it. A wire running to a tree probably
wouldn’t be noticed by most people as they have their noses stuck in a phone anyway.
There are a lot of “hacks” here that aren’t hacks in my book, just projects. Some are rather interesting ones.
This one is a proper hack!
I thought I had read somewhere that per the FCC anyone may install antennae contrary to local rules
