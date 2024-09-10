A Look At The Small Web, Part 1

In the early 1990s I was privileged enough to be immersed in the world of technology during the exciting period that gave birth to the World Wide Web, and I can honestly say I managed to completely miss those first stirrings of the information revolution in favour of CD-ROMs, a piece of technology which definitely didn’t have a future. I’ve written in the past about that experience and what it taught me about confusing the medium with the message, but today I’m returning to that period in search of something else. How can we regain some of the things that made that early Web good?
We All Know What’s Wrong With The Web…
It’s likely most Hackaday readers could recite a list of problems with the web as it exists here in 2024. Cory Doctrow coined a word for it, enshitification, referring to the shift of web users from being the consumers of online services to the product of those services, squeezed by a few Internet monopolies. A few massive corporations control so much of our online experience from the server to the browser, to the extent that for so many people there is very little the touch outside those confines.
Contrasting the enshitified web of 2024 with the early web, it’s not difficult to see how some of the promise was lost. Perhaps not the web of Tim Berners-Lee and his NeXT cube, but the one of a few years later, when Netscape was the new kid on the block to pair with your Trumpet Winsock. CD-ROMs were about to crash and burn, and I was learning how to create simple HTML pages.
The promise then was of a decentralised information network in which we would all have our own websites, or homepages as the language of the time put it, on our own servers. Microsoft even gave their users the tools to do this with Windows, in that the least technical of users could put a Frontpage Express web site on their Personal Web Server instance. This promise seems fanciful to modern ears, as fanciful perhaps as keeping the overall size of each individual page under 50k, but at the time it seemed possible.
With such promise then, just how did we end up here? I’m sure many of you will chip in in the comments with your own takes, but of course, setting up and maintaining a web server is either hard, or costly. Anyone foolish enough to point their Windows Personal Web Server directly at the Internet would find their machine compromised by script kiddies, and having your own “proper” hosting took money and expertise. Free stuff always wins online, so in those early days it was the likes of Geocities or Angelfire which drew the non-technical crowds. It’s hardly surprising that this trend continued into the early days of social media, starting the inevitable slide into today’s scene described above.
…So Here’s How To Fix It
If there’s a ray of hope in this wilderness then, it comes in the shape of the Small Web. This is a movement in reaction to a Facebook or Google internet, an attempt to return to that mid-1990s dream of a web of lightweight self-hosted sites. It’s a term which encompases both lightweight use of traditional web tehnologies and some new ones designed more specifically to deliver lightweight services, and it’s fair to say that while it’s not going to displace those corporations any time soon it does hold the interesting prospect of providing an alternative. From a Hackaday perspective we see Small Web technologies as ideal for serving and consuming through microcontroller-based devices, for instance, such as event badges. Why shouldn’t a hacker camp badge have a Gemini client which picks up the camp schedule, for example? Because the Small Web is something of a broad term, this is the first part of a short series providing an introduction to the topic. We’ve set out here what it is and where it comes from, so it’s now time to take a look at some of those 1990s beginnings in the form of Gopher, before looking at what some might call its spiritual successors today.
It’s odd to return to Gopher after three decades, as it’s one of those protocols which was for most of us immediately lost as the Web gained traction. Particulrly as at the time I associated Gopher with CLI base clients and the Web with the then-new NCSA Mosaic, I’d retained that view somehow. It’s interesting then to come back and look at how the first generation of web browsers rendered Gopher sites, and see that they did a reasonable job of making them look a lot like the more texty web sites of the day. In another universe perhaps Gopher would have evolved further to something more like the web, but instead it remains an ossifed glimpse of 1992 even if there are still a surprising number of active Gopher servers still to be found. There’s a re-imagined version of the Veronica search engine, and some fun can be had browsing this backwater.
With the benefit of a few decades of the Web it’s immediately clear that while Gopher is very fast indeed in the days of 64-bit desktops and gigabit fibre, the limitations of what it can do are rather obvious. We’re used to consuming information as pages instead of as files, and it just doesn’t meet those expectations. Happily though Gopher never made those modifications, there’s something like what it might have become in Gemini. This is a lightweight protocol like Gopher, but with a page format that allows hyperlinking. Intentionally it’s not simply trying to re-implement the web and HTML, instead it’s trying to preserve the simplicity while giving users the hyperlinking that makes the web so useful.
The great thing about Gemini is that it’s easy to try. The Gemini protocol website has a list of known clients, but if even that’s too much, find a Gemini to HTTP proxy (I’m not linking to one, to avoid swamping someone’s low traffic web server). I was soon up and running, and exploring the world of Gemini sites. Hackaday don’t have a presence there… yet.
We’ve become so used to web pages taking a visible time to load, that the lightning-fast response of Gemini is a bit of a shock at first. It’s normal for a web page to contain many megabytes of images, Javascript, CSS, and other resources, so what is in effect the Web stripped down to only the information is unexpected. The pages are only a few K in size and load in effect, instantaneously. This may not be how the Web should be, but it’s certainly how fast and efficient hypertext information should be.
This has been part 1 of a series on the Small Web, in looking at the history and the Gemini protocol from a user perspective we know we’ve only scratched the surface of the topic. Next time we’ll be looking at how to create a Gemini site of your own, through learning it ourselves.
Maybe it’s because I’m from Europe, but I did enjoy the days of Windows 3.1, System 7 and Amigas.
I’ve bought shareware CD-ROMs, was fascinated by Kodak Photo CDs, Video CDs and “early” online services and BBSes.
My friends and me had carried either pagers, early cellphones or wireless phones (did work in neighborhood).
We had consoles like Meg Drive, SNES or the venerable old NES.
At the time, we were happy the way things were. We didn’t need internet.
Universities had access to internet and e-mail, but also access to X.25 networks.
That’s what ATMs and other online devices had used, not the internet.
There was ISDN which natively carried X.25 connections, too.
Ordinary citizen could send e-mail via online services of the day or use messages within national services (Minitel, BTX etc).
CompuServe was an internationally known e-mail provider, for example.
In readme files of programs of the 80s and early 90s you would often find e-mail contact information for CompuServe or Fidonet.
Stop using javascript and internet gets better.
The problem with the internet is that it’s a paradox.
It wants to be free and independant, but in practice it took away all diversity.
Back in the 90s, we had a dozen of independant online services scattered around the globe.
The internet was just one network among other networks.
It’s great strenght was to interconnect different parts of networks, it did build a bridge.
Nowadays, the internet as consumed all the old networks and became a monolitic monstrosity.
There’s little experimentation going on anymore in comparison to the early internet/www of the late 20th century.
And the biggest downside is that we made ourself fully dependant to the internet. We didn’t think of alternatives. Even the landlines are gone.
If we only had kept alive the individual, closed platforms such as the old national online services (Minitel, BTX) or private online services (CompuServe, AOL, Prodigy etc). Or the X.25 various bigger networks.
I was wondering the other day if people who have physical access to unused fiber optic lines (often a lot of spares are included with each cable) have set up their own point to point links or even hubs.
I used to have that kind of physical access, but didn’t do anything about it. For it to work, I would’ve needed to know someone with similar access at the other end – which I didn’t. But I’m sure it is going on somewhere by now.
Other than all the sites that are entirely broken for its lack, sometimes for good reason. Though that is the most annoying bit to me, so many places are so full of it when there is no need to be.
All that JS and bloat to make actually getting the data you wanted a near Herculean task of scrolling through the pretty marketing pictures and bull crap advertising slogans looking for link to the detail you wanted – I went to your website to find out which RAM slots went with which channel, or some other technical detail, likely of a product I already bought, often enough of a product you are not even selling anymore! And yet you can’t just have a plain and simple user manual, bios updater etc to download…
And on the occasions when I haven’t yet bought the product as I was looking for the useful information, often these days with USB-C on how fast it is and which alt modes are actually supported I don’t need to see a load of art shots of the darn product before you will let me see the tech spec!
For instance I was loading my Sister’s new phone that initially seemed quite nice with some media files and noticed it was really really slow at file transfers for a brand new phone. Took a very long time looking through their BS filled webpage to entirely fail to find out if the phone really is just USB1 or 2 with a USB-C port, or if the cable or perhaps onboard flash was the problem.. So now rather than thinking about getting one as it seemed nice I shall just keep my 10+ year old junker that I barely use going a bit longer.
heh when i think ‘enshitification’ my mind goes to jquery before it goes to the productization of customers. websites take so long to load and have such an enormous diversity of failures. is it cookies or did something cache a transient dns failure in one of the 10 cross-site scripting vulnerability references? i can’t typecross-site scripting without typing vulnerability. i had to go back and insert “without typing” in the middle of the completed phrase. and yet that’s how all the top websites waste seconds of time loading.
the thing about all these trends is they’re only add-ons. we didn’t go from a web 1.0 where every bank had a good slim website to a web 3.0 where every bank has a cross-site scripting vulnerability for a login page. instead, we went from not having online banks to having…what we have. if you want to go back to the 1990s you can — you just have to visit a bank in the flesh (i visited one just 2 hours ago, and then i got home and logged into both of their two websites and received an email from them). the web of the 1990s featured a very small number of html/1.0 webpages hosted by individuals, and i daresay if you look today, you will find a larger number of those than you could 30 years ago (well, does mine qualify? i use html 1.0 in the body but css in the head).
it’s not that there’s no longer good stuff. it’s that the bad stuff has grown. but the good stuff really is still there, and flourishing. you wouldn’t want to limit yourself to it, but you would certainly notice if it went away. or anyways, i would.
so anyways my point is i think artificially limiting yourself or sequestering yourself is pointless. the point of the web is that we can hyperlink between these disparate resources. i wouldn’t want to wall myself off from that any more than i’d want to load 10MB of javascript just to compensate for not properly learning css. if you want to be good, just be good. with the masses.
No need to separate yourself from all the regular users by using some obscure protocol.
HTML and CSS work just as they did more than 20 years ago. Cancel a few of those stupid subscriptions and you have enough money for a very beefy hosted server.
Decide if you want to take the comfortable route or go full server admin — or upgrade along the way.
The choice is yours.
“but of course, setting up and maintaining a web server is either hard, or costly.”
That is the reason I didn’t set up a web server, I didn’t want to run my PC 24/7 because of the cost of electricity and the cost of data to/from an Internet provider. And around that time the attacks on insufficiently protected machines were increasing.
I moved my hosted-on-expensive-commercial-server-since-1996 webpages over to github recently. If you’re writing HTML like it’s 1998, with small mostly text-based pages, it seems to do a reasonable job at zero cost with great uptime. I have a couple dozen pages about how to do foundrywork in your back yard and lost-PLA casting, and they’re mostly text with just a few pictures, and people have consistently found them useful, based on email I’ve gotten.
And please post your github link if you are so inclined!
Link please! I’m just setting up my back yard foundry!
There’s also neocities, which tries to recreate that 90s, 2000s experience.
https://neocities.org/
I have been poking around the same corners of the infoverse lately. My interest has been trying to keep perfectly functional tech (ancient iPad and 32 bit netbook) usable. Javascript laden sites and manufacturer’s policy of discontinuing OS upgrades, with the attendant inability to install updated software is the chief impediment. Lynx doesn’t cut it and other TUI’s (text user interfaces) are anemic. I will have to look into Gemini to see if it fills the bill. A wiki mark-up Lynx mashup may be the answer.
Pi home servers are OK if there is a public DNS that updates automatically when your non-leased IP changes. Folks with popular info-sites would probably have to get a fixed IP and heftier hardware.
“and manufacturer’s policy of discontinuing OS upgrades”
I am aware that some of my old Android tablets and phones may not have the “horsepower” to run the latest Android version. But it seems usable versions are “end of lifed” just as they become mature.
32-Bit is dead and for good reason.
https://hackaday.com/2021/06/06/is-32-bits-really-dead/
The capacity of both address ranges and storage media used in daily life has exceeded 4GB.
32-Bit, 16-Bit and 8-Bit now are home computer territory.
Still good for the hobbyists and microcontrollers though (weather stations, washing machines etc).
You should have noted the late Cheshire Catalyst, AKA Robert Osband, who was an advocate of the spare and effective use of bandwidth.
For decades…
https://archive.org/details/HOPE-2-Low_Bandwidth_Access
Well, if there was any site that would naturally fit there, I’d imagine Hackaday would be a prime example. Do it! :)
In addition to Gemini could you look at Pubnix and Tilde servers? SDF as well as the contents of tildeverse? SDF is special in that it actually pre-dates the internet as it went live in 1989. These servers often have a host of services byond just gopher/gemini/html hosting. They will often have internal forums, mail servers, and there’s even a tilde-wide NNTP service.
It’s quite facinating to look at, and honestly? I’m glad HaD is covering the Smol Web as I think I speak for us all.
The web as it is? 90% of it is bot traffic and is only getting more bot infested with LLMs generating content.
About 2003 I was involved with building wiki’s for engineering use. Everyone could have their own wiki, but we built an interlink mechanism so you could say //astro/WikiPageName and it would go, find the “astro” wiki in a master directory and cross link to it. It made it much easier to share information around than doing full site names or ipaddresses.
Lots of engineers would leave the edit access open on public pages, so you could edit the page, do updates and have it saved.
Where we were ahead of the game is the //astro/WikiPageName could get updated with a redirect to //rosie/WikiPageName. If the caller hit one, it would go back to the calling page and update it with the new location. This allowed people to push pages to a central server and kept dead links from becoming an issue.
I think we’ve also lost track of the fact that originally, the internet at its core, was a source of information…like a library (this is where I expected the internet to go in the late 80’s). At the moment, only the last vestiges of the “information source” is still there, and dying faster by the day. Getting to that information is almost impossible without going through a “filtered” search engine. This is where I think Gopher shined. I still miss the old girl…
That is also where I expected it to go also…. A library of technical information at your fingertips… Not for banking/infotainment/social stuff/google search/inference. If certainly wouldn’t need the ‘bandwith’ if you could eliminate the social/entertainment side of things that plug up the information highway….
That’s how it was here in Germany. Internet was the domain of universities.
Commercial users used Datex-P, citizens used Datex-J (aka BTX or T-Online).
The later was also used for shopping and for doing home-banking.
The banking-software could even disconnect from BTX and then do establish a direct connection to your bank.
That’s because BTX mainframes supported external databases.
In early 90s, our national telco Deutsche Telekom AG had envisioned an infrastructure based on ISDN, to provide FAX, Datex-P, telephony and video telephony services.
It was completely unrelated to the internet. The internet wasn’t a thing until 1996, when the T-Online software 1.02 had offered an additional internet gateway and shipped with Netscape 2.01.
The software ran on MS Windows 3.1/95 and System 7.
So yeah, the internet wasn’t mandatory in our little world here.
The closest thing the US had was AOL, I think. Like CompuServe, it had its own databases and resources, not based in internet technology.
It was connected to internet, of course, just like CompuServe and T-Online. But also independant like them.
This is something people tend to forget nowadays. Or maybe they’re too young.
Anyway, I think it’s important to keep these little details in collective memory.
The young internet was historically relevant for sure, but it didn’t came out of nowhere, either.
There had been older technologies predating it, and not just Arpanet.
