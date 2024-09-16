Earlier this year Zilog stopped production of the classic 40-pin DIP Z80 microprocessor, a move that brought a tear to the eye of retro computing enthusiasts everywhere. This chip had a huge influence on both desktop and embedded computing that lingers to this day, but it’s fair to say that the market for it has dwindled. If you have a retrocomputer then, what’s to be done? If you’re [Dean Netherton], you create a processor card for the popular RC2014 retrocomputer backplane, carrying the eZ80, a successor chip that’s still in production.
The eZ80 can be thought of as a Z80 system-on-chip, with microcontroller-style peripherals, RAM, and Flash memory on board. It’s much faster than the original and can address a relatively huge 16MB of memory. For this board, he’s put the chip on a processor daughterboard that plugs into a CPU card with a set of latches to drive the slower RC2014 bus. We can’t help drawing analogies with some of the 16-bit upgrades to 8-bit platforms back in the day, which used similar tactics.
So this won’t save the Z80, but it might well give a new dimension to Z80 hacking. Meanwhile, we’re sure there remain enough of the 40-pin chips out there to keep hackers going for many years to come if you prefer the original. Meanwhile, read our coverage of the end-of-life announcement, even roll your own silicon if you want., or learn about the man who started it all, Federico Faggin.
3 thoughts on “No Z80? No Problem!”
“Earlier this year Zilog stopped production of the classic 40-pin DIP Z80 microprocessor, a move that brought a tear to the eye of retro computing enthusiasts everywhere. ”
Yes, but what’s easily being forgotten: The Z80 had been produced by a dozen other manufacturers, under license.
Intel did same thing with 8088/8088 and 80286 proccessors.
So Z80 isn’t dead per se. It’s merely so that Zilog stopped Z80 production.
Other manufacturers may continue producing their Z80 variants, which may be pin compatible or not.
The Agon Light was released in 2023 and is SBC running an EZ80F92 along with a ESP32 Pico handling graphics and sound. Cost about $53 fully built and tested https://www.thebyteattic.com/p/agon.html
I’ve been looking at RC2014 boards on Tindie, it’s nice to see all that has been done, but I get the feeling that it doesn’t suit me well enough to buy into the system.
