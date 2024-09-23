Custom Mini-Neon Signs In 10 Minutes

Sometimes, you see a project that isn’t a technical powerhouse but just looks so good you can’t help but think about duplicating it. That’s how we felt with the mini-neon signs made by [makerverse]. From an electronics point of view, it is just some filament LEDs and a 3D-printed casing. But, as you’ll see in the video below, these look like little miniature neon signs, and they look great.

Although we might use a different set of tools to get there, the idea is to create your text in DXF, extrude it in CAD, and then print a dark shell with a light or translucent center using a filament change. Glow-in-the-dark filament is also an option. Obviously, if you are handy in any CAD tool, you could easily pull this off.

After printing, you simply put your LED lighting in the center, and there you go. Sure, there’s no high voltage or neon involved, but it is a cute, fun 3D-printing project.

We’ve seen this trick before, but the contrasting 3D printing really sells it. You can also take a peek at how a pro shop in Korea does it.