Sometimes, you see a project that isn’t a technical powerhouse but just looks so good you can’t help but think about duplicating it. That’s how we felt with the mini-neon signs made by [makerverse]. From an electronics point of view, it is just some filament LEDs and a 3D-printed casing. But, as you’ll see in the video below, these look like little miniature neon signs, and they look great.
Although we might use a different set of tools to get there, the idea is to create your text in DXF, extrude it in CAD, and then print a dark shell with a light or translucent center using a filament change. Glow-in-the-dark filament is also an option. Obviously, if you are handy in any CAD tool, you could easily pull this off.
After printing, you simply put your LED lighting in the center, and there you go. Sure, there’s no high voltage or neon involved, but it is a cute, fun 3D-printing project.
We’ve seen this trick before, but the contrasting 3D printing really sells it. You can also take a peek at how a pro shop in Korea does it.
3 thoughts on “Custom Mini-Neon Signs In 10 Minutes”
Theres also el wire which is closer to neon
Needs 300 volts
But doesn’t need a neon transformer and 20 – 50kv
It’s a little sad that most of this video is just how to model the text in detail, and then the actual meat of the project (swap colors while printing and using filamented LEDs) is a quick 30 seconds at the end, and not even finished. More 3V mounting/wiring options, more enclosure ideas, make it seem like you spent all that modeling on a complete project.
Cool to see those filaments available in 3V — I’d only ever seen them before in the line-powered 100V versions, which would make this project a little sketchy.
Browsing through Ali I see there are super-narrow 12V strips available too, and in much longer lengths.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)