The Disappearing Capacitor

As part of a phosphorescence detector, [lcamtuf] has been working with photodiodes. The components, like all diodes, have some capacitance at the junction, and this can limit performance. That’s why [lcamtuf] turned to bootstrapping to make that parasitic capacitance almost disappear.

The technique appears in several Analog Devices datasheets that presents a mystery. An op amp circuit that would normally limit changes to about 52 kHz has an unusually-placed JFET and claims to boost the bandwidth to 350 kHz.

The JFET turns out to be in a voltage-follower configuration. The photodiode sees approximately the same voltage on both terminals, so the internal capacitor can’t charge and, therefore, doesn’t impose any limits on rate of change.

Of course, a better way to think of it is that tiny changes cause an immediate response to counteract them, and so the capacitor’s charging and discharging are kept to a minimum.

It really isn’t important that the capacitor is not charged, but rather that the capacitor doesn’t increase or decrease charge. This leads to a second design, which imposes a DC bias voltage on the diode but prevents any signal from causing the capacitor to change from its precharged value.

Photodiodes seem exotic, but honestly, all semiconductor diodes are photodiodes if you let the light get to them. It seems that capacitors and op amps are always at loggerheads.