The process of ironmaking has relied for centuries on iron ore, an impure form of iron oxide, slowly being reduced to iron by carbon monoxide in a furnace. Whether that furnace is the charcoal fire of an Iron Age craftsman or a modern blast furnace, the fundamental process remains the same, even if the technology around it has been refined. Now details are emerging of a new take on iron smelting from China, which turns what has always been a slow and intensive process into one that only takes a few seconds. So-called flash ironmaking relies on the injection of a fine iron ore powder into a superheated furnace, with the reduction happening explosively and delivering a constant stream of molten iron.
Frustratingly there is little detail on how it works, with the primary source for the news coverage being a paywalled South China Morning Post article. The journal article alluded to has proved frustratingly difficult to find online, leaving us with a few questions as to how it all works. Is the reducing agent still carbon monoxide, for example, or do they use another one such as hydrogen? The interesting part from an economic perspective is that it’s said to work on lower-grade ores, opening up the prospect for the Chinese steelmakers relying less on imports. There’s no work though on how the process would deal with the inevitable slag such ore would create.
If any readers have journal access we’d be interested in some insight in the comments, and we’re sure this story will deliver fresh information over time. Having been part of building a blast furnace of our own in the past, it’s something we find interesting
6 thoughts on “Ore To Iron In A Few Seconds: New Chinese Process Will Revolutionise Smelting”
Now you’ve sent me on a manhunt for information
Got as far as to find the edition of the journal, but no paper in sight
https://rudmet.ru/catalog/journal/2358/
Why would iron smelting research be published in a journal called “Nonferrous Metals”?
I assume is meant to be “no WORD though…”
I’m not convinced from the very limited description this really is that novel or effective really – powdering everything fine enough to make the final processing step rapid takes time and energy, which might make the process rate actually more than than the conventional methods. Really hope some real details come out and this is something really interesting, even if its just a process that scales down better for a more on demand or local processing that would be kind of neat.
From the webpage:
After more than a decade of intensive research in China, a new ironmaking technology is poised to revolutionise the global steel manufacturing industry.
The method involves injecting finely ground iron ore powder into an extremely hot furnace, triggering an “explosive chemical reaction”, according to the engineers involved in the project.
The result is a display of bright red, glowing liquid iron droplets that rain down and collect at the bottom of the furnace, forming a stream of high-purity iron that can be directly used for casting or “one-step steelmaking”.
Known as flash ironmaking, the method “can complete the ironmaking process in just three to six seconds, compared to the five to six hours required by traditional blast furnaces”, wrote the project team led by Professor Zhang Wenhai, an academician of the prestigious Chinese Academy of Engineering, in a paper published in the peer-reviewed journal Nonferrous Metals in November.
This equates to a 3,600-fold or more increase in the speed of ironmaking. The new method also works exceptionally well for low or medium-yield ores that are abundant in China, according to the researchers.
Existing iron production methods depend heavily on high-yield ores, and China spends a huge amount of money importing these ores from Australia, Brazil and Africa.
According to calculations by Zhang and his colleagues, the new technology could improve the energy use efficiency of China’s steel industry by more than one-third. As it eliminates the need for coal entirely, it would also enable the steel industry to achieve the coveted goal of “near-zero carbon dioxide emissions”, Zhang’s team added.
It’s on many other news sites, so not really paywalled anymore
