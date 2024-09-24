The 1990s seem to have reached that point at which they are once more considered cool, and ephemera of the decade has become sought-after. One of the unlikely software hits from the period was Winamp, the MP3 player of choice in an era when time spent on dodgy file sharing sites or peer to peer sharing would snag you almost any music you wanted. Decades later its interface is still widely copied, but now you can try the original again as its source code has been made available. It’s not what we’d call open source though, even though they seem to be making an effort to imply as much with phrases such as “opening up its source code“.
If you’d like to have a go with it you can snag a copy from this GitHub repository, and you’ll need a particular version of Visual Studio 2019 to build it. Any celebrations will be muted though by paragraph five of the Winamp Collaborative License, which prohibits distribution of modified versions or forks, and stipulates that only the official maintainers can distribute it. This doesn’t sound like open source to us, indeed it seems they’re just looking for community maintenance for free, which probably isn’t too surprising from a brand which went all-out to join the NFT bandwagon a couple of years ago.
So have a look for nostalgia’s sake if you want, but we’d suggest going for something more community driven if you want to do anything with it.
Header: Christiaan Colen, CC BY-SA 2.0.
5 thoughts on “Winamp Releases Source Code, But Is It Really Open?”
back when i had win9x and win2k winamp was great, i switched to Linux when winxp was released,
Audacious is plenty good,
This code has historic and educational value. It’s great that we can study it even if we can’t re-release it.
If they aren’t releasing the code for version 2.99 then they are just releasing code for the versions that nobody likes anyway.
never stopped using winamp. even with some questionable design decisions and bloat. but its installer lets you simply not install said bloat if you dont want it. frankly i dont really care if it never receives another update, its stable and it works. the license terms kind of suck and it doesnt allow for a proper native linux port, but it looks like you can run it under linux anyway from a google search.
the nft thing kinda didn’t make sense though other than to add yet another format supported. its one of the features you can opt out of in the installer. but im still on 5.666 and never saw the need to update it further. dont fix what aint broke.
So cloned the repo just to take a peek and it’s nearly three gigs of garbage with a mere 27 commits! Clearly these fools have never used version control.
