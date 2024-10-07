JawnCon 0x1 Kicks Off Friday, Tickets Almost Gone

Of all nature’s miraculous gifts, few can compare to the experience of witnessing a new hacker con grow. If you’re in the Philadelphia area this weekend, you can get a front-row seat to this rare spectacle as JawnCon moves into its second year.

Running Friday into Saturday at Arcadia University, JawnCon 0x1 promises to be a celebration of technology, with a unique bend towards the gory days of the 80s and 90s — back when screeching noises coming out of the back of your computer was nothing to worry about. With talks that cover resurrecting payphones and spinning up your own AIM (AOL Instant Messenger), to a badge that will let attendees literally dial into an array of early Internet services, hackers of a certain vintage should feel right at home.

No gray beard? No problem. The early Internet theme certainly isn’t meant to exclude the younger players. In fact, quite the opposite. There’s an undeniable benefit to studying the fundamentals of any topic, and just as the 4-bit badge from Supercon 2022 gave many attendees their first taste of programming bare metal, JawnCon 0x1 ticket holders will get the opportunity to study protocols and techniques which you don’t often get a chance to work with these days. How you gonna keep ’em down on the farm after they’ve seen pppd?

As of this writing there are still tickets available, but it’s getting down to the wire so we wouldn’t recommending sitting on that fence for too much longer. Judging by what this team managed to pull off in their first year, we’re confident that JawnCon 0x1 (and beyond) are going to be well worth the trip.