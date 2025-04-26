At first glance the very idea of a zipper that unzips and zips up by itself seems somewhat ridiculous. After all, these contraptions are mostly used on pieces of clothing and gear where handling a zipper isn’t really sped up by having an electric motor sluggishly move through the rows of interlocking teeth. Of course, that’s not the goal of YKK, which is the world’s largest manufacturer of zip fasteners. The demonstrated prototype (original PR in Japanese) shows this quite clearly, with a big tent and equally big zipper that you’d be hard pressed to zip up by hand.
The basic application is thus more in industrial applications and similar, with one of the videos, embedded below, showing a large ‘air tent’ being zipped up automatically after demonstrating why for a human worker this would be an arduous task. While this prototype appears to be externally powered, adding a battery or such could make it fully wireless and potentially a real timesaver when setting up large structures such as these. Assuming the battery isn’t flat, of course.
It might conceivably be possible to miniaturize this technology to the point where it’d ensure that no fly is ever left unzipped, and school kids can show off their new self-zipping jacket to their friends. This would of course have to come with serious safety considerations, as anyone who has ever had a bit of their flesh caught in a zipper can attest to.
https://www.theverge.com/news/656535/ykk-self-propelled-zipper-prototype
6 thoughts on “YKK’s Self-Propelled Zipper: Less Crazy Than It Seems”
Ever heard of a road zipper? I wonder how many of these are fully-automated now and how many will become fully-automated in the next decade.
“where it’d ensure that no fly is ever left unzipped”
Of course $POPULAR_CLOTHING_BRAND will make said zipper cloud enabled, eventually leading to hack where every-bodies fly/clothing comes undone at the same time. Or potentially worse, randomly zipping up when it detects the user in toilet mode. Maybe it’s best that somethings are not computer controlled.
“school kids can show off their new self-zipping jacket to their friends.”
Didn’t one of the back to the future movies have that.
I think they might be useful for things like self assembling space habitats and such.
Oh, ransomware… “To re-enable your zipper, please make bitcoin payment to the following account.”
It could definitely have some cool applications but it won’t be on clothing items. What will matter most is how well it can deal with incorrectly oriented materials that are to be zipped together. One thing is for sure, it’s a neat concept.
“After all, these contraptions are mostly used on pieces of clothing and gear where handling a zipper isn’t really sped up by having an electric motor sluggishly move through the rows of interlocking teeth. Of course, that’s not the goal of YKK”
Some female wardrobe has a zipper on the back and they may consider automatic zipper more than handy:)
And I will not be surprised if even regular wardrobe will come with them in following process:
– exclusive clothes endorsed by celebrities/influencers brands.
– regular cloths get the automated zipper to “unload this burden from your shoulders” (“are you tired with all those zippers on your clothes?”).
– almost no cloths comes with regular zippers and we the regular people spend too much time finding classic hoodie that can be opened and closed without smartphone because we haven’t noticed when the zipper became “smart” and now requires subscription, cloud based app and all your private data.
I give it about 2 years after it enters the market before some gets killed in a self bondage scenario, as depicted in this video and image on twitter
https://vxtwitter.com/wickgo/status/1821439883027829193
