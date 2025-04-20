Forth is popular on small computers because it is simple to implement, yet quite powerful. But what happens when you really need to shrink it? Well, if your target is the 6502, there’s milliForth-6502.
This is a port of milliForth, which is a fork of sectorforth. The sectorforth project set the standard, implementing a Forth so small it could fit in a 512-byte boot sector. The milliForth project took sectorforth and made it even smaller, weighing in at only 336 bytes. However, both milliForth and sectorforth are for the x86 architecture. With milliForth-6502, [Alvaro G. S. Barcellos] wanted to see how small he could make a 6502 implementation.
So how big is the milliForth-6502 binary? Our tests indicate: 1,110 bytes. It won’t quite fit in a boot sector, but it’s pretty small!
Most of the code for milliForth-6502 is assembly code in sector-6502.s. This code is compiled using tools from the cc65 project. To run the code lib6502 is used for 6502 emulation.
Emulation is all well and good as far as it goes, especially for development and testing, but we’d love to see this code running on a real 6502. Even better would be a 6502 built from scratch! If you get this code running we’d love to hear how it went!
7 thoughts on “MilliForth-6502, A Forth For The 6502 CPU”
Didn’t fig forth have a port to the 6502?
See https://www.forth.com/resources/forth-programming-language/#31_The_Forth_Interest_Group . Ragsdale got Army Maj. Robert Selzer to port a version of microForth to the 6502.It goes on to say,
Selzer and Ragsdale subsequently made substantial modifications and improvements to the model, including exploitation of page zero and stack-implicit addressing architectural features in the 6502. Many of the enhancements that characterized the later public-domain versions were made during this period, including variable-length name fields and modifications to the dictionary linked-list threading. A metacompiler on the Jolt could target a significantly changed kernel to a higher address in memory. A replacement bootable image would then be recompiled by the new kernel into the lower boot address, which could then be written out to disk. At this point, Ragsdale had a system with which to meet his professional needs for embedded security systems.
During this period the Forth Interest Group (FIG) was started by Ragsdale, Kim Harris, John James, David Boulton, Dave Bengel, Tom Olsen and Dave Wyland [FIG 1978]. They introduced the concept of a “FIG Forth Model,” a publicly available Forth system that could be implemented on popular computer architectures.
The FIG Forth Model was derived from Ragsdale’s 6502 system.
GraFORTH ran on a 6502, and was pretty amazing for the time: Real-time interactive 3D graphics at home, in 1982.
It took more than 1,110 bytes, but not a whole lot more.
6502 doesnt have a boot sector.
There are quite a few Forths running on 6502 and 65c02, in indirect-threaded, direct-threaded, and I believe even subroutine-threaded models. There’s a somewhat active forum about it at http://forum.6502.org/viewforum.php?f=9 . I use Forth on my 65c02 workbench computer because it is so quick to develop software on. You can see the workbench computer, which I use as kind of a “Swiss army knife of the workbench,” at http://wilsonminesco.com/BenchCPU/
As other point out, 6502 has had Forth options for a long time.
https://www.computinghistory.org.uk/det/5989/Forth/
I had a Forth ROM for my beeb (model B). But I hardly used it since the 6502 small C compiler came out shortly after I managed to save up for the Forth ROM, and C just seemed like a much better alternative to coding in assembly compared to Forth.
Still, quite impressive project, I am sure the Acornsoft Forth was bigger than 1110bytes. I believe it was on a 16kb ROM, but not sure how much of the ROM was used.
