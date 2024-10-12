Remembering John Wheeler: You’ve Definitely Heard Of His Work

Physicist John Archibald Wheeler made groundbreaking contributions to physics, and [Amanda Gefter] has a fantastic writeup about the man. He was undeniably brilliant, and if you haven’t heard of him, you have certainly heard of some of his students, not to mention his work.

Ever heard of wormholes? Black holes? How about the phrase “It from Bit”? Then you’ve heard of his work. All of those terms were coined by Wheeler; a knack for naming things being one of his talents. His students included Richard Feynman and Kip Thorne (if you enjoyed The Martian, you at least indirectly know of Kip Thorne) and more. He never won a Nobel prize, but his contributions were lifelong and varied.

One thing that set Wheeler apart was the highly ambitious nature of his research and inquiries. He was known for pushing theories to (and past) their absolute limits, always seeking deeper insights into the nature of reality. The progress of new discoveries in the fields of general relativity (for which his textbook, Gravitation, remains highly relevant), space-time, and quantum mechanics frequently left Wheeler feeling as though more questions were raised than answered. His thirst for a greater understanding of the nature of reality was one he pursued until his death in 2006. He pondered not just the ultimate nature of our universe but also why we seem to have the same basic experience of it. Wheeler saw these questions as having answers that were far from being self-evident.

Wheeler’s relentless curiosity pushed the boundaries, reminding us that the search for knowledge never truly ends. If that inspires you, then take the time to check out the full article and see whether his questions inspire and challenge your own perspective.

Scientists can now make black holes — sort of. You can even make your own wormhole. Sort of.