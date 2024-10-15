A Phone? A Ham Radio? Relax! It’s Both!

A lot of hams like to carry a VHF radio. Of course, nearly everyone wants to carry a phone. Now, thanks to the kv4p HT, you don’t have to carry both. The open-source device connects to your Android smartphone and turns it into a radio transceiver. You can build it yourself for about $35. Check out the video below.

The device uses an ESP32 and only transmits one watt, but it has lots of features like APRS and scanning.

The brain is an ESP-WROOM-32. There’s also a ham radio “module” that is easily imported. The rest is fit, finish, and software. The PCB is fairly simple and inexpensive. A 3D-printed case completes things.

There is a new version of the PCB that hasn’t been tested as of this post, but the older version (1.5) seems to work ok, too, if you don’t want to risk trying the 1.6 version and you don’t want to wait.

We always marvel at how many building blocks you can get now. Grab a computer and a radio, and use your phone for power and a user interface. This would have been an enormous project to complete not long ago and now it is an hour’s time and $35. You’ll probably spend as much time ordering parts as building.

If your phone mostly trades cat memes, it fits right in with old ham tech. Just watch the antenna.