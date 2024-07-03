When you buy a cheap ham radio handy-talkie, you usually get a little “rubber ducky” antenna with it. You can also buy many replacement ones that are at least longer. But how good are they? [Learnelectronics] wanted to know, too, so he broke out his NanoVNA and found out that they were all bad, although some were worse than others. You can see the results in the — sometimes fuzzy — video below.
Of course, bad is in the eye of the beholder and you probably suspected that most of them weren’t super great, but they do seem especially bad. So much so, that, at first, he suspected he was doing something wrong. The SWR was high all across the bands the antennas targeted.
It won’t come as a surprise to find that making an antenna work at 2 meters and 70 centimeters probably isn’t that easy. In addition, it is hard to imagine the little stubby antenna the size of your thumb could work well no matter what. Still, you’d think at least the longer antennas would be a little better.
Hams have had SWR meters for years, of course. But it sure is handy to be able to connect an antenna and see its performance over a wide band of frequencies. Some of the antennas weren’t bad on the UHF band. That makes sense because the antenna is physically larger but at VHF the size didn’t seem a big difference.
He even showed up a little real-world testing and, as you might predict, the test results did not lie. However, only the smallest antenna was totally unable to hit the local repeater.
Of course, you can always make your own antenna. It doesn’t have to take much.
3 thoughts on “VHF/UHF Antennas, The Bad, The Ugly, And The Even Worse”
I’m willing to bet that most of those cheap VHF/UHF handhelds are bought globally by small businesses for cheap short-range communications, mostly at UHF, so the stock antennae are usually adequate. Hams intending to use these for VHF are more likely to upgrade the antenna.
I think IMSA guy or something did a review of two antennas using the nanoVNA and shows that one was ok, the other nearly identical one totally counterfeit and useless. When buying off eBay or whatever you roll the dice. For my antennas I bought them (gasp. Didn’t make my own) from reputable location with good return policy. I’ve been happy.
I don’t think the manufacturers care about making antennas to spec for the frequencies they’re going to be used for. Even in our own bands, most antennas are built to be somewhat broad banded so as to at least put out SOME signal on all frequencies in the band. Since hams tend to go to a lot of frequencies, this sort of makes sense. If you’re going to build your own antenna say, for APRS where you’re on one frequency, then you would cut the antenna for that specific frequency. I don’t think there’s anything that’s the “perfect” antenna. Even a so-called “perfectly tuned antenna cut for a specific frequency” is going to have some loss.
