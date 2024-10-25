Hackaday Podcast Episode 294: SAO Badge Reveal, Precision On A Shoestring, And The Saga Of Redbox

With the 2024 Hackaday Supercon looming large on the horizon, Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi start this episode off by talking about this year’s badge and its focus on modular add-ons. From there they’ll go over the results of a particularly challenging installment of What’s that Sound?, discuss a promising DIY lathe that utilizes 3D printed parts filled with concrete, and ponder what the implosion of Redbox means for all of their disc-dispensing machines that are still out in the wild.

You’ll also hear about custom macropads, lifting SMD pins, and how one hacker is making music with vintage electronics learning kits. Finally, they’ll reassure listeners that the shifting geopolitical landscape probably won’t mean the end of Hackaday.io anytime soon, and how some strategically placed pin headers can completely change how you approach designing your own PCBs.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Download in DRM-free MP3.

Episode 294 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congrats to [I can see the sounds] for guessing the HAARP.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: