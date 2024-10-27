A British journalistic trope involves the phrase “The pound in your pocket”, a derisory reference to the 1960s Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s use of it to try to persuade the public that a proposed currency devaluation wouldn’t affect them. Nearly six decades later not so many Brits carry physical pounds in their pockets as electronic transfers have become more prevalent, but the currency remains. So much so that the governor of the Bank of England has had to reassure the world that the pound won’t be replaced by a proposed “Britcoin” cryptocurrency should that be introduced.
Normally matters of monetary policy aren’t within Hackaday’s remit, but since the UK is not the only country to mull over the idea of a tightly regulated cryptocurrency tied to their existing one, there’s a privacy angle to be considered while still steering clear of the fog of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The problem is that reading the justification for the new digital pound from the Bank of England, it’s very difficult to see much it offers which isn’t already offered by existing cashless payment systems. Meanwhile it offers to them a blank regulatory sheet upon which they can write any new rules they want, and since that inevitably means some of those rules will affect digital privacy in a negative manner, it should be a worry to anyone whose government has considered the idea. Being at pains to tell us that we’ll still be able to see a picture of the King (or a dead President, or a set of bridges) on a bit of paper thus feels like an irrelevance as increasingly few of us handle banknotes much anyway these days. Perhaps that act in itself will now become more of an act of protest. And just when we’d persuaded our hackerspaces to go cashless, too.
Header: Wikitropia, CC BY-SA 3.0.
7 thoughts on “The Pound ( Or Euro, Or Dollar ) Can Still Be In Your Pocket”
A government can seize a digital bank note of yours without reaching in your pocket.
That’s why I’m against it.
It’s a crime in many countries to carry too much physical currency over a state or international border. We aren’t going back to the old days, the governments won’t let us.
It’s even a crime to pay with cash over a certain, lowish amount. Various European countries have a 3000 euro limit. Over that, it needs to be reported to the local tax agency.
granted there are legitimate fringe cases, but I believe the US limit for “monetary instruments” is $10,000.
For an article talking about how people don’t carry cash at all, I’d expect those routinely rolling with 10-large on airplanes etc are pretty rare.
It is not like the serial number of every single note that enters or leaves a bank is not scanned and recorded anyhow these days in pretty much every country. The only thing that will be new is the granularity of the metadata harvested. Cradle to grave the metadata of every single transaction will now be recorded.
If you think of money as people converting time from their limited life here on earth into something that can be easily be traded, then at one level it would be interesting to see the ebbs and flow from the ultra poor to the ultra rich.
For banks, it is a bit like changing from a 1 frame a day, or a week, film to 10000 frames a second.
About 95% (or more) of my transactions are cash. By occurrence, not value of course.
And I live in the Bos-Wash-Metroplex.
Paying $250 of the $500 in my pocket is a meaningful thing.
Waving a chip over a reader, which makes a virtual number count down some, is not.
Part of me wonders if the average American would have such insane credit debt if purchases on credit cards felt more “real”.
