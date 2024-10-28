Lock-In Thermography On A Cheap IR Camera

Seeing the unseen is one of the great things about using an infrared (IR) camera, and even the cheap-ish ones that plug into a smartphone can dramatically improve your hardware debugging game. But even fancy and expensive IR cameras have their limits, and may miss subtle temperature changes that indicate a problem. Luckily, there’s a trick that improves the thermal resolution of even the lowliest IR camera, and all it takes is a little tweak to the device under test and some simple math.
According to [Dmytro], “lock-in thermography” is so simple that his exploration of the topic was just a side quest in a larger project that delved into the innards of a Xinfrared Xtherm II T2S+ camera. The idea is to periodically modulate the heat produced by the device under test, typically by ramping the power supply voltage up and down. IR images are taken in synch with the modulation, with each frame having a sine and cosine scaling factor applied to each pixel. The frames are averaged together over an integration period to create both in-phase and out-of-phase images, which can reveal thermal details that were previously unseen.
With some primary literature in hand, [Dmytro] cobbled together some simple code to automate the entire lock-in process. His first test subject was a de-capped AD9042 ADC, with power to the chip modulated by a MOSFET attached to a Raspberry Pi Pico. Integrating the images over just ten seconds provided remarkably detailed images of the die of the chip, far more detailed than the live view. He also pointed the camera at the Pico itself, programmed it to blink the LED slowly, and was clearly able to see heating in the LED and onboard DC-DC converter.
The potential of lock-in thermography for die-level debugging is pretty exciting, especially given how accessible it seems to be. The process reminds us a little of other “seeing the unseeable” techniques, like those neat acoustic cameras that make diagnosing machine vibrations easier, or even measuring blood pressure by watching the subtle change in color of someone’s skin as the capillaries fill.
3 thoughts on “Lock-In Thermography On A Cheap IR Camera”
That’s a good technic. However, don’t be fooled by what it shows, this doesn’t match the physics. It’s not because you get a better resolution that the image meaning is correlated with the underlying heat emitter.
The “high resolution” image falsely pinpoint multiple area as hotter but those are simply hotter for a small duration (which can be completely expected, when a MOSFET is switching). If you had to debug such board, the obvious conclusion that the shortcut is there would be wrong, since a perfectly working circuit will emit heat for small duration in normal operations. However, the heat accumulated on a shortcut trace or component isn’t visible in such technic because it ramps up slowly, isn’t correlated to the phase of the power source but by the thermal law of physics (conduction & convection) which will be orders of magnitude slower to propagate.
More over, component don’t really like having their power source varying while operating, they might start heating when they are just close to their brownout state (power is just enough to switch them on, but as soon as they do, the current draw means that the source voltage drop, causing the circuit to switch off, rinse, repeat).
How the results are different from oversampling, like in deep space photography?
