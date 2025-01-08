Remotely Controlled Vehicles Over Starlink

Modern remote control (RC) radios are capable of incredible range, but they’re still only made for line-of-sight use. What if you want to control a vehicle that’s 100s of kilometers away, or even on the other side of the planet? Cellular is an option, but is obviously limited by available infrastructure — good luck getting a cell signal in the middle of the ocean.
But what if you could beam your commands down from space? That’s what [Thingify] was looking to test when they put together an experimental RC boat using a Starlink Mini for communications. Physically, there was no question it would work on the boat. After all, it was small, light, and power-efficient enough. But would the network connection be up to the task of controlling the vehicle in real-time?
During early ground testing, the Mini version of the Starlink receiver worked very well. Despite being roughly 1/4 the size of its predecessor, the smaller unit met or exceeded its performance during benchmarks on bandwidth, latency, and signal strength. As expected, it also drew far less power: the Mini’s power consumption peaked at around 33 watts, compared to the monstrous 180 W for the larger receiver.
On the water, there was even more good news. The bandwidth was more than enough to run a high-resolution video feedback to the command center. At the same time, the boat moved autonomously between waypoints, and when [Thingify] switched over to manual control, the latency was low enough not to be a problem. We wouldn’t recommend manually piloting a high-speed aircraft over Starlink, but for a boat that’s cruising along at 4 km/h, the lag didn’t even come into play.
The downside? Starlink is a fairly expensive proposition; you’d need to have a pretty specific mission in mind to justify the cost. The Mini receiver currently costs $599 USD (though it occasionally goes on sale), and you’ll need at least a $50 per month plan to go with it. While this puts it out of the price range for recreational RC, [Thingify] notes that it’s not a bad deal if you’re looking to explore uncharted territory.
8 thoughts on “Remotely Controlled Vehicles Over Starlink”
Maybe we could not have projects that involve tech from an apartheid profiteer? At least, until he stops openly threatening our democracy.
Trolls not welcome.
DeMoCrACy. This has nothing to do with politics man
I wholeheartedly agree with you! We should not be giving any more money, time, or thoughts to the oligarchs that are ruining society. Sounds like [Kram] and [Will] are either fanboys that don’t mind the disruption, or deliberately ignorant about how the world works.
Agreed, as cool as this project is, the last thing the world’s richest man should have is more money to screw with democracy and countries like they’re toys in his pram.
Back in the day (80s and 90s), this was so easily being possible via packet radio.
We had amateur satellites with a packet mailbox, for example.
Some birds also allowed digipeating. Digipeaters on ground also had existed.
Logging into your R/C vehicle via terminal had been possible back then.
The only “annoyance” would have been to have been required to obtain a special call sign for your remotely operated vehicle.
As I understand it this has been a bit of a gamechanger for sea drones. Not that I revel in warfare but clearly it has nailed a specific functionality.
As long as you’re not trying to attack anything Russian.
