Most people have wished for the ability to talk to other animals at some point, until they realized their cat would mostly insult them and ask for better service, but researchers are getting closer to a dolphin translator.
DolphinGemma is an upcoming LLM based on the recordings from the Wild Dolphin Project. Using the hours and hours of dolphin sounds recorded by researchers over the decades, the hope is that the LLM will allow us to communicate more effectively with the second most intelligent species on the planet.
The LLM is designed to run in the field on Google Pixel phones, due to it being based on Google’s in-house Gemini product, which is a bit less cumbersome than hauling a mainframe on a dive. The Wild Dolphin Project currently uses the Georgia Tech developed CHAT (Cetacean Hearing Augmentation Telemetry) device which has a Pixel 6 at its heart, but the newer system will be bumped up to a Pixel 9 to take advantage of all those shiny new AI processing advances. Hopefully, we’ll have a better chance of catching when they say, “So long and thanks for all the fish.”
7 thoughts on “DolphinGemma Seeks To Speak To Dolphins”
Forget Dolphins for now, shouldn’t LLMs be used to talk to a real Lama glama first?
Just in time to hear them say, “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”.
Dolphins 2nd most intelligent? Who’s first?
Maybe octopus?
Mice, right?
Dolphins/whales are not the second most intelligent.
That was boldly asserted by a hippie who was trying to learn to speak to them while tripping balls.
He based his claim on brain/body mass ratio and his gut feel.
Good gig if you can get it.
Guess what?
We can now track what parts of brains are working when a creature is ‘thinking’ (IIRC fMRI).
Their extra brain mass is used for sonar processing.
They (whales in general) are about as smart as pigs/dogs.
But not as delicious as pigs or as coevolved with humans as dogs.
‘Second smartest’ is now hippie dogma.
Hippies are as attached to their dogma as any other religion.
Watch their dissonance drive them to attack me.
Second smartest is likely Gorilla, Chimp or Bonobo.
Define smart?
Second best tool maker?
Second best language?
Second best warriors?
Second best at getting freak on?
‘Second smartest’ is now hippie dogma.
If Hippie dogma is second smartest, what’s first smartest?
