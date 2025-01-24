Sony Ends Blu-Ray, MD And MiniDV Media Production

With the slow demise of physical media the past years, companies are gradually closing shop on producing everything from the physical media itself to their players and recorders. For Sony this seems to have now escalated to where it’ll be shuttering its optical media storage operations completely, after more than 18 years of producing Blu-ray discs. As noted by [Toms Hardware] this also includes minidisc (MD) media and MiniDV cassettes.

We previously reported on Sony ending the production of recordable Blu-ray media for consumers, which now seems to have expanded to Sony’s remaining storage media. It also raises the likelihood that Sony’s next game console (likely PlayStation 6) will not feature any optical drive at all. While MiniDV likely was only interesting to those of us still lugging one of those MiniDV camcorders around, the loss of MD production may be felt quite strongly in the indie music scene, where MD is experiencing somewhat of a revival alongside cassette tapes and vinyl records.

Although it would appear that physical media is now effectively dead in favor of streaming services, it might be too soon to mark its demise.