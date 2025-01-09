Physical Media Is Dead, Long Live Physical Media

Much has been written about the demise of physical media. Long considered the measure of technological progress in audiovisual and computing fields, the 2000s saw this metric seemingly rendered obsolete by the rise of online audiovisual and software distribution services. This has brought us to a period in time where the very idea of buying a new music album, a movie or a piece of software in a physical, or even online, retail store has become largely impossible amidst the rise of digital-only media.
Even so, not all is well in this digital-only paradise, as the problems with having no physical copy of the item which you purportedly purchased are becoming increasingly more evident. From increases in monthly service costs, to items being removed or altered without your consent, as well as concerns over privacy and an inability to resell or lend an album or game to a buddy, there are many reasons why having the performance or software on a piece of off-line, physical media is once again increasing in appeal.
Even if the demise of physical data storage was mostly a trick to extract monthly payments from one’s customer base, what are the chances of this process truly reverting, and to what kind of physical media formats exactly?
The End Of Ownership
The concept of having audiovisual performances on physical media which you can play at will within the confines of your own abode is relatively new, first brought to the masses by inventions such as the phonograph, starting with wax cylinders, followed by shellac and vinyl records. This brought everything from concerts to stage performances to the home, where the proud owner of this piece of physical media could play it back on its corresponding playback device. This set the trend that would persist until the dominance of CDs.
Similarly, movies would at first be just something that you’d watch in the cinema, then you could catch it on broadcast TV along with an increasing number of series. Owning a copy of your favorite series or movie became possible with VHS, Laserdisc and so on. When home computer systems became prevalent, the software for them was found in magazines, on tapes, diskettes, CDs, etc., with in-store displays using their box art to entice potential buyers.
Yet at all of this has effectively come to an end. LG recently announced that they’ll stop making new Blu-ray players, following the recent decision by Best Buy and other stores to quit selling Blu-rays and DVDs. Optical drives are now firmly considered a legacy feature on laptops and desktop systems, with only a subset of game consoles still featuring this feature and thus doubling as a Blu-ray player with compromises.
Unlike our parents and their grandparents, it looks like today’s generations will not leave behind a legacy of (physical) media that their children and grandchildren can peruse, often not even for books, as these are equally becoming tied into online subscription services. In this Digital Media Age, it seems that the best we can hope for is to temporarily lease an ethereal digital copy by the grace of media corporate overlords.
Digital Media Is Terrible
There are many reasons to mourn the death of physical media, with some pertinent ones laid out for DVDs and Blu-rays in this AV Club article by Cindy White:
- Permanence: you purchase the copy and as long as you take good care of it, it’s yours to do with as you please.
- Better quality: owing to the video compression of digital streaming services, you’ll get a worse audiovisual experience.
- Portability: you can take the physical media with you, lend it to a friend, or even sell it.
- Better for artists: the system of residuals with DVD/BD sales was much more fair to artists.
- Extras: DVD and BD releases would come with extra content, like soundtracks, behind the scenes, interviews, and much more.
Some are beginning to feel uneasy in the face of this dawning realization that before long all our movies, series, books, games and software will be locked behind what are essentially leasing services on our (ad-sponsored) smart TVs, smart phones, smart books and smart computers/consoles in increasingly barren rooms.
Take for example this article by Amelia over at IGN on physical vs digital media and ownership and the lack thereof. An aspect raised in it is preservation in general, as a streaming platform could decide to put the proverbial torch to (part of) its library and that would be the end of that content, barring any Digital Restrictions Management (DRM)-busting copies. Even so, Amelia finds it hard to ignore the convenience of watching something on these streaming services.
The lack of visual quality is a view that Henry T. Casey over at CNN Underscored shares, with over at The National Faisal Salah and William Mullally advocating for starting that physical media collection. The permanence argument is prevalent here, while the latter article pointing out the hopeful signs of a revival of physical media by smaller (boutique) distributors, but this leaves much of mainstream content firmly digital-only, including recent games like Alan Wake 2 which only got a physical version after fans insisted.
Shallow Libraries
The convenience of flicking on the smart appliance and tuning out on-demand without having to go to a store is a tempting feature that physical media cannot really compete with, yet there’s an argument to be made that physical media sales complement streaming, not unlike how those same sales complemented broadcast TV and cinemas in the past. In fact, as a corollary one could state that digital streaming services have replaced broadcast TV, rather than physical media. This would make the latter collateral damage, whether intentional or not.
A strong advantage of physical media is also that it’s not limited to being sold by a single store, while digital (streaming) services have very shallow libraries that can make finding a specific piece of content or game a complete nightmare. So the conclusion that people seem to be increasingly coming to is that while digital media isn’t bad by itself, there is a lot of value in physical media that we’re now at risk of losing forever.
Yet if CDs and Blu-rays are dying a slow death today, and the next Microsoft and Sony game consoles may not have an optical drive option any more, is there any hope for a physical media revival?
It’s The Business Model
As alluded to already, digital media-as-a-service will not go away, as it has too many advantages. Especially in terms of low distribution costs, as the logistics of physical media can get rather convoluted. Where the real business case for physical media may be is in the added value. This is something which is observed with a platform like Bandcamp, which is an online music distribution platform via which artists can sell their music and merchandise, including CDs or vinyl records.
All of which points to that the physical formats of the future will likely remain CDs, Blu-rays and even vinyl records and cassette tapes as the most popular formats. Meanwhile for video games on PCs at least there are stores like Good Old Games, who recently launched their Preservation Program that seeks to keep older titles playable on modern systems. This in addition to allowing customers to download the installer for any game they purchase and put it on any kind of physical media which they desire, courtesy of their lack of DRM.
Yet the ticking timebomb under this revival of physical media may be that good players are becoming scarce. Cassette tapes and records increasingly are being played on the same cheap mechanisms, like the Tanashin clones, that are still being churned out by factories in China as Sony and others have abandoned the market. Now it seems that optical drives are facing the same race to the bottom, until one day the only physical media players and readers can be found used for exorbitant prices.
After all, what use is physical media if you have no way to play it?
Featured image: Front panel of a GPO Brooklyn with cassette player (Credit: VSchagow, Wikimedia)
24 thoughts on “Physical Media Is Dead, Long Live Physical Media”
I’m not shedding tears over the loss of Blu-Ray.
$ony sucks!
But, still buy CDs, DVDs, VHS at 2nd hand outlets. I also have backup players.
BluRay is just about the only thing Sony did ever right. What a joke to attack the only good thing!
They were great, I still have one from 2005 but lost the remote , now I want to get a new one with hrd10 and all that.
Better quality, I don’t know about you but as long as the quality is good enough I don’t care, its entertainment not an job
Ownership? Im 45 and never really owned that much physical media, broadcast, mix tapes, video rental, heck my car is loaded with MP3’s. Never understood this obsession with filling my house from floor to ceiling with objects I might only use once or twice in my life. The only thing I ever had a collection of was video games and its a tiny fraction of what I have available on the epic store (from their free section)
Consumer mindset.
The point is to have good happy memories. I know the idea might sound crazy to pull something from a shelf and feel young again. Putting on that vinyl and have something manual to interact with. To be able to touch something. Not move a finger over a touch screen or say “Hey Alexis, play Spotifray”.
This !
Just changed the drive belt on my vinyl record player.
Every 20min or so I have to stand-up to flip side and have to use the same gesture I used to have as a kid – this is like bicycling, you never forget !
(except Klaus Schulze record which are 30min each side).
This is why I love vinyl records.
Once you spend time with uncompressed or at least high quality compressed audio/video on a device that can actually turn that data into sound and light with something resembling accuracy it is very hard to go back.
Watching a potato quality scene with crackling audio and big blocky compression artifact ruining all the detail (which is particularly bad on dark scenes most of the time) is just not entertaining or enjoyable in the same way as actually being able to see what is going on and hear maybe even with genuine positional audio… And that sort of barely useable quality experience is not exactly uncommon with the streaming services – might be sufficient to put on as background noise, but to actually be immersed in it and really enjoy it as entertainment in its own right…
Also you don’t HAVE to keep or even buy the media, no need to fill your space at all.
As you suggested yourself there is rental (getting rare now though), and also second hand markets, which are great for being less curated and ‘tailored’ to you – buy something that catches your eye for whatever reason that might be, but often stuff no algorithm would feed you. Enjoy it or don’t if the algorithm would be right in this case but either way know you know something more about your tastes, or how versatile Micheal Caine (as he appeared in practically everything) is. If it is something you’ll want to watch/hear again keep it, if not trade it in. Having had a much better viewing experience to give it a fair shot.
For instance the extended edition Lord of the Rings movies are so darn good as a family we have gone back to watching them quite a few times, no way those dvd are ever going anywhere as giving up the quality and paying again and again to stream no doubt the shorter versions… And some things will just never be available to stream for whatever reason. But fun as some of the marvel movies might have been to watch once non of us here really love them so those would get tossed back if we picked one up at all.
“Never understood this obsession with filling my house from floor to ceiling with objects I might only use once or twice in my life.”
because if they’re important, that once or twice more time might be with your kids or grandkids
and it might be important to them, so they keep it to use once or twice more
with their kids and grandkids.
It’s called history, and not caring about preserving things is how you lose it.
Point #1 cannot be overstated. Accessing media on a digital platform requires cooperation from many different parties:
1) The platform itself must continue to exist (not go out of business or be shut down)
2) The platform must honor your “purchase” and continue to offer the specific piece of media
3) Your ISP must allow you to access that platform
4) The manufacturers of your devices must continue to allow you to access said platform
5) The creator of the content must resist the temptation to alter your media to fit their idea of modern standards
There have been instances of all 5 of these in the news over the last decade or so. No one should be under the illusion that anything they access on an online digital platform is anything but a rental. If you truly want to own your content, you must physically posses it.
Is the thumbnail a new Joe Kim, but it’s not the featured image? I want to see the full flame!
It’s from this post: https://hackaday.com/2024/07/25/end-of-an-era-sony-cuts-production-of-writable-optical-media/
I am looking at hi fi systems, looking to move back to records this year. Not an audiophile, just like the idea and look. Also just in case the S&&T hits the fan and the internet is killed. Recently setup my own media server. Been buying boxes of music CD’s from eBay. For £50 I got 300 excellent classical music CDs. All different. Absolute win. Just have to rip them all. I am an urban prepper. ;)
Internet on cell and fiber went down yesterday. I was dead in the water for remote work. The family was listless, the music, tv and movies were unavailable, the robot vacuum didn’t come out, I don’t even know how to code, spin up a board, or play games without the internet.
I think there is a strong case for physical media to span internet gaps, or to handle a longer more intentional outage.
I find it amusing.
20 years ago my 400 CD/200 album collection was impressive.
10 years ago it made me pathetically backward and out of touch.
Today it means I had foresight. :-)
Recent proof to this, the Netflix Voltron series cannot legally be watched (in the US at least), because the deal between DreamWorks and Netflix expired so Netflix pulled it from watching.
This is the problem with this and really all content we can consume in some way. We are limited to consuming what “they” want us to consume, how and where “they” want us to consume it and much of that is driven by money/power.
Oh, that’s not the worst. The worst ones are the series that literally do not exist anywhere in legally watchable form because the creator wrote them off for tax purposes. Losing a licensing deal at least means the original owner has incentive to find a new home for them. Writing them off means the creator has negative incentive to make it available.
Disney+ had a slew of original content that’s now just totally unavailable. Anywhere. You’re entirely relying on the good graces of a megacorporation to preserve the artistic creation of hundreds of people for future generations.
Yeah. That’ll happen.
-I don’t want yet another pile of crap collecting dust in my house
-I don’t want to pay for 50 shitflix-tier subscription services
🏴☠️🏴☠️🏴☠️
seems like conflating a lot…
permanent vs modifiable storage?
local vs remote storage?
who manages it?
how is it licensed?
i just don’t like being so imprecise in the language…’digital’ or ‘physical’ doesn’t imply an answer, really, to any of those questions. even ‘cloud’ doesn’t answer all of them. i use a lot of cloud resources but i manage them myself (e.g., linode) so it’s not the same as being at the mercy of amazon’s licensing.
This is why I do not feel the least bit bad about my multi-terabyte collection of dubiously-obtained music, software, eBook, and movie files. I have never considered the streaming services as having my interests at heart, and if I want to make sure I have something, I keep a copy of it locally. Massive harddrives make this very easy to do. Also: it makes my media easily portable into areas with dubious internet connectivity.
