The chances are that many of you will have made an FM “bug” style transmitter, a simple one-transistor oscillator usually driven by a small electret microphone. It’s also relatively straightforward to do the same for AM, and if you take a look through AliExpress you’ll find some modules which do just that. [Doz Television Workshop] has one, and he’s treated us to a thorough run-down of its design before addressing some of its shortcomings.
An AM transmitter is simple enough, in this case an oscillator and buffer driving a class C power amplifier. The modulation is applied by a transistor in series with the power amp, driven from an audio amplifier. Some attention has gone into the design of this one, with a proper output filter and plenty of room for tweaking to achieve proper levels and modulation density. There are some problems though — The modulator transistor is mounted upside down for the heatsink, and the frequency stability leaves something to be desired. [Doz] fixes the heatsink mounting and incorporates a DDS frequency synthesizer with an Arduino for control.
More after the break…
The resulting transmitter is better, but there’s still a problem. The limitations of AM broadcasting demanded both limiting and pre-emphasis, which he applies in software through one of the more powerful Teensy boards. We have to admit we’d have tried to do the job the analogue way, but that’s merely preference.
This board looks to be a good solution for an AM radio collector wishing to use their sets in an age of declining AM transmission. It should be legal under Part 15 for Americans, but as he points out it’s not for Brits. We suspect such a low-powered device wouldn’t attract adverse attention though. The video is below the break.
If you don’t need so much quality, it’s possible to do the job in a much less elegant manner.
One thought on “Making A Mini AM Transmitter Better”
I never built one of these because where I live you’d need a Amateur Radio license to be allowed to do so. You’d also need that license to attach a proper antenna to a low power device that just had a piece of wire hanging out it’s side. And the local radio amateur community, when asked about how to do any of these things online wasn’t very friendly or helpful to outsiders.
So of course I still fiddled with that antenna, but the “you don’t even get to ask about that because you don’t have the fancy papers I do” kinda put me off ever wanting to get my license. Kind of a bummer. Today there is much more helpful tutorials around for things one may not “technically” be allowed to do, like electrical work. But since people still often do it, educating them (while mentioning the legal situation) is probably better than trying to gatekeep one’s sacred knowledge.
Should have maybe just tried to build a transmitter from one of the radio building books, but the scary stories of a dark van with an antenna on the roof immediately pulling up and fining my parents a lot of money scared kid me off.
