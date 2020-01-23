A crystal radio is a common enough science fair project, but the problem is, there isn’t much on anymore. The answer is, of course, obvious: build your own AM transmitter, too. AM modulation isn’t that hard to do and [Science Buddies] has plans for how to build one with a canned oscillator and an audio transformer.
We don’t imagine the quality of this would be so good, but for a kid’s science project it might be worth a shot. Maybe something like “What kind of materials block radio waves?” would be a good project statement.
The site is aimed more at kids and has a good list of materials (mostly from Jameco). They do credit a site that has a more detailed explanation of how the thing works, though. Both sites have a lot of other projects that would be suitable for a young hacker’s science project.
If you look at the wiring, you’ll see that the transformer actually influences the power to the oscillator. This is a crude way of getting amplitude modulation, but it works. A better way is to let the oscillator run and modulate an amplifying stage as the signal goes to the antenna. However, this transmitter is low power and low fidelity, so the simple set up is more than adequate.
This isn’t the first time we’ve looked at AM transmitters. Any of these would make a nice pairing with a simple crystal AM receiver.
5 thoughts on “A Simple Science Fair AM Transmitter”
Hmm. Let’s seem them reduce it to a tapped coil of wire and a transistor and two capacitors and two resistors. And of course a single cell. That idea comes from a book by R. Stuart Mackay. It was written up in the March 1968 issue of Scientific American.
That reminds me of the ZN414 one chip am radio. Every circuit I saw using a ZN414 worked just as well with a BC108 bipolar transistor.
In early 1971 I built an MCW transmitter for the AM band. It was in an Elementary Electronics magazine that collected projects. It was about three montys after I found the hobby electronic magazines at tge newsstand.
It caused me to find an electronic store out of the Yelliw Pages ( it turned out a good choice, I later learned there was a cluster of such stores in the area). I copied out the parts list and got a ride to the store.
It wasn’t complicated but none of this new age simplicity. An audio oscillator that was keyed, feeding an RF oscillator. So any AM broadcast receiver couod receive it, no BFO needed.
As long as the oscillator module remains stable with the varying voltage the quality should be quiet good. Just good raw wideband AM.
This is not too far removed from the way 27Mhz CB’s used to generate AM. the audio transformer was in just in series with the power to the final output amplifier transistor.
It is not uncommon for some amateur radio operators to use just an oscillator module and a Morse key as a transmitter and see how far they can get on just about no power.
I used to build low power foxhunt transmitters using a canned oscillator, 9v battery and a wire antenna. Fun for kids.
Put a small yagi antenna on a receiver, the kids can hear a signal when the antenna is pointed at the transmitter.