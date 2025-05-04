Train With Morse Master

Morse code can be daunting to learn when you’re new to the game, particularly if you need it to pass your desired radio license. However, these days, there are a great many tools to aid in the learning process. A good example is the Morse Master from [Arnov Sharma].
The Morse Master is a translator for Morse code, which works in two ways. You can access it via a web app, and type in regular letters which it then flashes out as code on its in-built LEDs. Alternatively, you can enter Morse manually using the physical key, and the results will be displayed on the web app. The Morse key itself is built into the enclosure using 3D printed components paired with a Cherry-style keyboard switch. It’s perhaps not the ideal solution for fast keying, with its limited rebound, but it’s a quick and easy way to make a functional key for practice purposes. If you want to go faster, though, you might want to upgrade to something more capable. We’d also love to see a buzzer added, since Morse is very much intended as an auditory method of communication.
We’ve seen some other great Morse code trainers before, too. If you’ve trained yourself in this method of communication, don’t hesitate to share your own learning tips below.
Learning Morse Code visually is a terrible, terrible idea. I can’t believe that anyone would ever take this seriously as a tutor. Audible and visual reception are two completely different processes. How many times does any expect to be receiving Morse Code by sight?? Besides, there are all kinds of free websites and apps that will take text and produce audible Morse Code for you at different speeds, different tones, and even with with adjustable Farnsworth weightings. I wrote one myself with JavaScript that does all of that.
This is Hackaday. Someone here is probably already working on a visual-to-audio hack that will buzz in time with das blinkinlights.
When you’re trapped in a sinking submarine, you’ll wish you learned Morse code.
LCWO for the win here. I’ll just add don’t even waste time learning to send initially. It’s certainly way more fun but soooo much easier than receiving. Once LCWO gets tedious just get on the darn air already. There is no shortage of people willing to go extra slow for you and be very supportive.
Long before the advent of Arduino, Jerry Ziliak recorded a set of audio tapes that practically programs Morse code into your brain. I had tried so many methods that just weren’t sticking but once my Elmer gave me those tapes that all changed. It almost seemed like some sort of CW hypnosis but after a couple weeks I was able to understand the W1AW transmissions seemingly overnight ( https://www.arrl.org/w1aw-operating-schedule , great for learning properly spaced and timed code). I think there is probably some place to still find Zillak’s work out there. While this project is really cool, you really can’t beat learning by listening.
Design challenge for Arnov: make an Iambic paddle version. Keep up the good work!
