Borland C++ 2.0 Compiler Source Reconstructed

As the successor to Turbo C++, Borland C++ was a staple of professional IDEs for C and C++ development, starting with the initial 2.0 release in 1991. Being a commercial project the original source code for the toolchains were naturally not made available by Borland, but thanks to the efforts of [Abedegno] we have now got what is claimed to be a byte-perfect recreation, in the sense that the binaries compiled using the toolchain are identical to the original toolchain.

The process of creating the source from the original toolchain binaries is detailed in a separate document, including the use of [Abedgno]’s Claude Code-based Exhume tool to assist in the effort.

Having the source code for BC++ 2.0 available is probably most useful for projects that deal with DOS-based software from the same era, as well as for purely historic interest reason. When BC++ 2.0 was released, the C programming language had only just seen itself standardized in the form of C89, and C++’s initial standard in 1998 was still years away.

Thanks to [Stephen Walters] for the tip.