Linux was once distributed on CDs and DVDs stuck to the front of computer magazines. Now, technology has advanced to the point where you can simply run a Linux kernel right in your browser. That’s precisely what you get with Unkernel from [pithings].
Unkernel is described as “Linux 7.x built as a single wasm module with an MMU.” Yes, thanks to the magic of WebAssembly, you can run Linux in a browser tab at a decent fraction of native speed. All the proper kernel stuff—like syscalls, the scheduler, memory management, file systems, and networking—is compiled code. User programs are then emulated with a just-in-time compiler, so you can run Ubuntu and Alpine packages without any fuss. You get a shell, package manager, persistent storage, sound, and internet access out of the box. It’s basically a whole Linux computer sitting in a single browser tab for your convenience.
It’s generally not as fast as running the kernel natively, but where you need a little Linux on the go, it should come in clutch. We’ve discussed Linux showing up in weird places quite recently on the Hackaday Podcast, too. If you’re sticking kernels where they’re not expected, be sure to let us know on the tipsline.
One thought on “Linux In A Browser Tab”
Hey, I do remember that time. Back then, late 90s/early 2000s, Caldera DOS was given out for free on a single micro floppy disk! ;)
Btw, here in Germany, computer magazines with DVDs as cover discs are still common to this very day! :D
Many books do contain a companion CD/DVD, too!
(Flash media are too costly and unreliable on a long term here)
I’m pretty sure these DVDs do still contain Linux Live systems if Linux is the topic! :)
So I think it really makes sense to keep using ISO files with ISO9660+Joliet or UDF filesystem. And optical drives, too. Long live the past. :)
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