Linux was once distributed on CDs and DVDs stuck to the front of computer magazines. Now, technology has advanced to the point where you can simply run a Linux kernel right in your browser. That’s precisely what you get with Unkernel from [pithings].

Unkernel is described as “Linux 7.x built as a single wasm module with an MMU.” Yes, thanks to the magic of WebAssembly, you can run Linux in a browser tab at a decent fraction of native speed. All the proper kernel stuff—like syscalls, the scheduler, memory management, file systems, and networking—is compiled code. User programs are then emulated with a just-in-time compiler, so you can run Ubuntu and Alpine packages without any fuss. You get a shell, package manager, persistent storage, sound, and internet access out of the box. It’s basically a whole Linux computer sitting in a single browser tab for your convenience.

It’s generally not as fast as running the kernel natively, but where you need a little Linux on the go, it should come in clutch. We’ve discussed Linux showing up in weird places quite recently on the Hackaday Podcast, too. If you’re sticking kernels where they’re not expected, be sure to let us know on the tipsline.