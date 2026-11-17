File this one under “shocked, but not that shocked”– hacker [Xusheng Li] did some digging on a recent Windows 11 build and found that it seems to be phoning home with details about not only what AI agents you might be using on your system, but what dev tools are in use too. The full writeup is worth reading before rushing to judgement on this, but no doubt Microsoft has your best interests at heart– they always do, right?
The saga starts with a library called
MissionControlAggregator.dll, which contains a list of executable files to look for– things like
codex.exe on the agent front, but also dev tools as common as
python.exe or
gcc.exe–which would be innocent enough, and perhaps even helpful if the OS was watching for these files to do something locally. It might be doing something locally, but [Xusheng] was able to trace the diagnostic that triggers when you launch one of the apps it is listening for, and yes, at least on a default Windows 11 install, it phones home about it. Alas, WSL won’t save you this time, as the same event is apparently generated when you launch the linux version in said subsystem.
Of course the default Windows 11 install does have “optional diagnostics” enabled by default, so you could argue that this is something that the system administrator consented to– provided they knew about it, which they likely don’t. We certainly had no idea that this was part of those “optional diagnostics” and are thankful to [Xusheng] for the tip.
Our own [Jenny List] took Windows 11 for a drive back in June, and emerged rather unimpressed. Your mileage may vary, but if you are, like the majority of the world’s desktop users, on Windows, you might want to double-check those privacy settings.
2 thoughts on “Coding On Windows? Redmond May Already Know.”
My only Windows machine is my dedicated gaming computer.
My gaming computer used to be windows, but now I can play pretty much everything on Linux, so why bother wasting all that disk space just to keep windows installed? I could install another few games instead. There are a few games that refuse to allow Linux players to play with all the cheaters I mean players on windows, but I can’t complain too much. The linux servers seem to have fewer cheaters. Win/win.
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