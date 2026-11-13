Hackaday Podcast Episode 394: Linux In Weird Places, Yet More Hidden SDRs, And A Supercon Wrapup

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi are back from Supercon, and they’ve got plenty of thoughts to share about it. But before they discuss this weekend’s higlights, they’ll cover the recent scuttling of the legendary SS United States, the discovery of even more hidden software-defined radios in everyday gadgets, Linux running on Kindles and microcontrollers, and a Game Boy flash cart that’s not designed for playing games. You’ll also hear about LEGO 3D printers, finding out where a video was recorded by the sound of the airplanes in the background, and a website that lets you listen in on the satellites flying over your house.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Direct download, DRM-free MP3.

Episode 394 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

Pat notices there’s a secret message in the Mail Bag theme

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks: