Hackaday Podcast Episode 394: Linux In Weird Places, Yet More Hidden SDRs, And A Supercon Wrapup

Hackaday Editors Elliot Williams and Tom Nardi are back from Supercon, and they’ve got plenty of thoughts to share about it. But before they discuss this weekend’s higlights, they’ll cover the recent scuttling of the legendary SS United States, the discovery of even more hidden software-defined radios in everyday gadgets, Linux running on Kindles and microcontrollers, and a Game Boy flash cart that’s not designed for playing games. You’ll also hear about LEGO 3D printers, finding out where a video was recorded by the sound of the airplanes in the background, and a website that lets you listen in on the satellites flying over your house.
Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download, DRM-free MP3.
Episode 394 Show Notes:
News:
- How To Sink A Ship: Preparing The SS United States For Its Final Journey
- The SS United States: The Most Important Ocean Liner We May Soon Lose Forever
Mailbag:
- Pat notices there’s a secret message in the Mail Bag theme
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- The Hidden Microcontroller Inside A LoRa C
hip
- A Smart Alarm Clock That Doesn’t Sell Your Soul
- DeviceTree For Hackers: Intro
- It’s Alpine Linux, On A Kindle Paperwhite 3
- Proper Linux, On An ESP32
- Custom Game Boy Cart Speeds Up Development
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)