The JieLi AC707N is a cheap $10 digital badge that actually packs in a fair bit of interesting hardware. [Sabas] reverse-engineered the product and figured out how to flash custom firmware onto sealed OEM-fresh units.

The AC707N badge, of the BR35 family, comes well equipped out of the box. It has a 360×360 pixel round display, driven over QSPI. It comes equipped with a AXS5106L capacitive touch controller for interacting with the screen. There are also two buttons, 4MB of flash, and Bluetooth Low Energy capability on board. Plenty to play with, right there!

[Sabas] gave a talk about how the device was first physically torn down, before the APK was decompiled in Ghidra. From there, it was possible to download the firmware without authentication and then develop an open SDK for working with the cheap device. There’s a custom firmware available on Github that was developed a a result of these efforts, and it can do all kinds of neat things. You can use it as a Bluetooth Mouse, or a Bluetooth scanner, for example. Or, if so desired, you could build on this work and develop your own firmware for the device to suit your own use cases.

We see stuff like this repurposed all the time. The GeekMagic SmallTV is a great example of a cheap device given greater functionality through custom firmware. Video after the break.