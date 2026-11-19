Displays in general are a lot more complicated now than they used to be, but even still, you’d be forgiven for not expecting a monitor to slow down your internet connection. Yet that’s exactly what [Oscar] ran into recently, and fortunately for us, he was good enough to document how he figured out what was going on.
This bug might not have been discovered at all except for the fact that [Oscar] enjoys a 2.5 Gbps symmetric internet connection. When running a speed test he found he was getting the advertised speed for upload, but download was somehow limited to 600 Mbps. This was only with the USB-C to 2.5G Ethernet adapter he uses plugged into the monitor, which is acting as a hub. When it was plugged directly into the computer there were no dropped packets and he was able to get full speed. But the curious thing was the operating system was not noticing the dropped packets, so something was going on before the monitor was getting involved.
A driver update brought the speed to around 1.1 Gbps which was an improvement, but there was still a problem. Then [Oscar] tried using Ethernet flow control, which asks the sender of the packets to pause briefly if the receiver is dropping frames, rather than losing those frames completely. This also improved things, but still not completely. And it had the feeling of a workaround as well. What he’s settled on having been the problem in a nutshell is that the buffer on the 2.5 Gbps card would fill before the data would transfer through the hub to the computer, and if it overflows it will drop packets.
The solution was to upgrade to a 5 Gbps card with a larger buffer, and after that there were no more dropped frames. We might consider upgrading to fiber for faster speeds though.
15 thoughts on “Monitors That Throttle Downloads”
who uses a high speed interface through a hub?
People who need a greater fan-out?
Laptop users
Everyone, since every USB port is connected to a root hub on the mainboard?
… anyone like the author, who has a laptop but wants the convenience of using a single cable to plug it in and use it like a desktop?
Sure, you can reasonably argue that going through any hub is asking for trouble, but I think it’s interesting to learn *why*. Running a 2.5gbps Ethernet connection over an 80gbps thunderbolt 5 connection is about as demanding as connecting an additional USB-2 device to a USB-3 hub, so I certainly wouldn’t have expected a buffer failure of all things.
I’m grateful for stubborn people like this who will figure out all the permutations of problems so that I don’t have to. I would have simply routed around the monitor and ignored the mystery. There’s a pragmatism in that, but I consider people who figure it out down to the nuts and bolts far more noble.
It feels to me, if you notice a difference between 1.1 Gbps and 2.5 Gbps, you’re doing something very special, or something very silly.
I stopped noticing a difference after 50 Mbps in general web browsing and file transfers, since the server on the other side is usually too busy or capped, or the ISP’s network is congested, or any other reason why you can only get the full speed on speedtest.net and nowhere else. Though right now I’m getting 30/9 Mbps instead of the 50/50 as it says on my contract. Oh well, it’ nominally “free” since it’s rolled in the rent… if I paid about $20 extra, they’d write 100/100 on the contract and change nothing.
Same
I was using 1Mbps until 2012, then 2Mbps until 2014. Then I went 100Mbps. The speed jump was unreal, so was the perception. I used to set my computer to download torrents when I had 2 Mbps and had to wait like 4-6 hours for single 700MB movie. Now this is minutes.
I think the point of perception indifference is 8-24 Mbps, (which is actually quite low). Anything below that is slow but anything beyond that is still instantaneous. At least for normal tasks, browsing and youtube.
Eh, video upload and download workflows are incredibly common today — it’s specific, but not exactly special; YouTube’s kind of a big deal, I hear. If you work with video files, transferring them to services, off-site backups, editors… even if you’re not doing crazy high-bitrate stuff, you’ll absolutely notice that difference. Plenty of gamers will also notice (and very vocally complain) if their Steam pipes are clogged the day their hobby game drops a multi-gig patch, too. It’s very easy to live a life that certainly wouldn’t notice something like this, but usually that’s not the type that springs for the 2.5gig symmetric plan. Unless you’re in a neighborhood that gets Sonic or something, heh.
That’s maybe for general browsing, but for videos over 1080 p you’d like 100 Mb/s and Games 200 Mb/s at least. And home NAS stuff is just like USB disks; the faster the more convenient.
It’s all about the principle of it I suspect… Just doesn’t feel right unless you see The Correct Number
heh i just want to put the two threads together… it makes sense to me to use a hub for convenience. and it makes sense to me that some people are actually going to notice the difference between fast and very fast. it only becomes a farce when you put those two facets together in one person.
USB is a joke. Dedicated PCE is the way.
Or on the other extreme, “USB is a joke because it’s relatively complicated, use a minimalist subset of <a href=”https://hackaday.com/2026/11/18/serial-the-port-that-wont-die/“>RS-232</a> instead.
Sorry about the malformatted link, don’t know how that second quotation mark became curly.
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