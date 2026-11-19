You could have a featureless cube in your house, but that would be boring, and we wouldn’t write a Hackaday article about it. Alternatively, you could whip up a cube that is positively covered in LEDs that play all sorts of animations, like [Ross Harvey] did.

The cube that [Ross] built has six faces covered in HUB75 LED panels, each consisting of 64 x 64 LEDs in a 2.5 mm pitch measuring 160 mm square. That’s a total of 24,576 individually addressable LEDs, if you’re counting along at home. Each face has a cell-cast acrylic diffuser sheet, which gives the LEDs a much smoother, more pleasant appearance when lit. Inside the cube lives a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 paired with a custom HUB75 driver board, as well as a power/boost board that draws from a 2-cell lithium-ion pack. There are also two speakers and a microphone hooked up, which provides for both audio feedback and audio reactivity. The cube can display all kinds of things, from various games to music visualizers and even a rather tasteful world clock setup.

You can build the cube yourself if you really want six sides of glowing glory on your desk. However, if you’re strapped for time, [Ross] later developed an off-the-shelf version for all your cubey needs. If you prefer more complicated solids, it’s hard to go past [Greg Davill’s] classic glowing D20 build. Video after the break.