For this year’s Hackaday Prize, [skrodahl] is building a beautiful tube preamp. It’s a masterpiece of glass and free electrons, it already works, and it sounds great.
This circuit is a modified version of the Bastard, an amp published in the Danish magazine Ny Elektronik nearly 20 years ago. The original amp was a true bastard, with a transistor phono stage, a valve line stage, and an input selector that used relays. [skrodahl]’s version only uses the line stage, but part of the name remains as a nod to the original design.
The design of this amp uses octal 6J5 tubes, a 80 VDC, 0.1 A and 6 VDC, 1.5 A power supply. This is actually two projects in one, with the power supply comprising an another entire project.
[skrodahl]’s BSTRD is built, and it works, but the question remains: how does it sound? Unlike so, so many tube amp projects on the Interwebs, [skrodahl] actually has test and measurement gear to figure out what the frequency response and THD measurements actually are. For the frequency response, this amp is dead flat from 10 Hz to 30 kHz. THD is somewhere between 0.35-0.4%, or more than acceptable.
This is a great little project, and an awesome extension to an already popular Open Source project. It’s also a great entry for the Hackaday Prize, and we’re pleased to see it entered in this year’s contest.
8 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: A BSTRD Preamp”
Good job, Brian.
I’ve been a ham for 30 years and went to air force electronic school 20 years before. I’ve always liked tubes better, but construction is ore expensive and then you can’t stray far from the plug in. Years ago I built a 1/4 watt transmitter that fit in a 35mm film can. I was recognized and given a signal report 250 miles away using a wire antenna. Putting stuff together is where I find the fun.
If the frequency response is dead flat and there’s low distortion… then you might as well have used transistors? Excellent project anyway for its technical impressiveness, but the point of tubes in the modern world is for their negative characteristics…
0.35-0.4% THD is not “low”, it’s just meh.
If it didn’t distort at all 0.5% then it would be worthless.
You need a sweet spot. The numbers don’t necessarily catch it all. Personally I like my all tube amp for the power supply sag which distorts based on intensity.
” the point of tubes in the modern world is for their negative characteristics”…
Nope. That’s the wrong way.
The point of tubes is the absolute simplicity enabling to manage the tiniest detail. Zen attitude. Second order effects minimized. Everything (quite) under control.
Tubes are not simple. Their complexity pushed the development of solid state electronics, which drove the economy of the mid-20th Century.
User and designer control over a tube is limited at best. There is a high initial voltage and somewhat lower maintenance voltage. This means all of the supporting electronics need to be resilient over a range that is beyond the entire necessary range for the 3.3v to 5v of TTL.
The point of a tube for a sound amplifier is get certain response characteristics while building something retro — valve-punk, if you will. It “sounds warm”, which makes me cringe to say. If I wanted control over tiny details, I’d configure an FPGA to emulate the sound response characteristics that make a tube sound a certain way.
THD alone does not tell the full story. Low order harmonics (as produced by tube amps) are more likely to be masked by the original signal, making them less audible than higher order harmonics (as produced by transistor amps). This is one of the reasons many people say tube amps sound better.
In order to make transistor amplifiers produce harmonics don’t you have to drive overdrive them? In that case, wouldn’t it be the problem of design/usage rather than of the technology?
I would have used a single dual section triode. One socket one tube. Kiss. 12AX7. More common too.