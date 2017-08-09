Silicone Molds for Stove-Top Metal Casting

Casting metal parts from 3D-printed plastic or Styrofoam models is all the rage these days, and for good reason — casting is a way to turn one-offs into mass-produced parts. Seems like most of the metal casting projects we feature are aluminum in sand molds, though, so it’s refreshing to see a casting project using silicone molds to cast low-melting point metals.

Don’t get us wrong — sand-cast aluminum is a great method that can even be used to build a lathe from scratch. But not everyone wants to build a foundry and learn the sometimes fussy craft of creating sand molds. [Chris Deprisco] wanted to explore low-melting point bismuth alloys and set about making silicone rubber molds of a 3D-printed Maltese falcon. The bismuth-tin alloy, sold as a substitute for casting lead fishing weights, melts on at 281°F (138°C) and is cool enough for the mold to handle. Initial problems with bubbles in the cast led to a pressure vessel fix, and a dull, grainy surface was fixed by warming the mold before the pour. And unlike sand molds, silicone molds are reusable.

Of course if aluminum is still your material of choice, there’s no need for a complicated foundry. A tuna can, a loaf of bread, and a handful of play sand is all you need to make custom parts.

      1. I own several silicone potholders. I have no idea whether they insulate better than the old cloth ones, but if boiling whatever splashes on my hand, it won’t soak through, and that’s a plus.

  4. I HATE youtube videos without any text based information in a comment or a separate webpage.
    For example in this video the information about the metal and the silicon, what the exact recepies and where to get it is so much easier if text based instead of sound in a video!!!

  5. Curing silicone takes quite some time if you use the DIY sealing silicones. Add corn starch to it (yes, corn starch) and it will cure much faster. On a ratio of 1:1 even within an hour! Starch holds a lot of water molecules, needed for curing silicone. So hack that mold and make your own experiments with silicone and starch in various ratios.
    I don’t know what it will do to the heatresistance of the end product…

    2. Quite a lot of silicones need oxygen to cure…
      The starch hack would however be useful even for 2-part silicones, as it acts like a cheap filler, lowering the amount of silicone needed and thus making the mold cheaper :D

  6. I tried 100% silicone caulk for casting lead about 5 years ago. Molds hold up just fine, tube of caulk is under $5 most any hardware store, even Walmart. You can thin it some with mineral spirits, but only a little. Doesn’t seem to get any thinner, regardless of how much you add.

    I let the mold set for a couple of weeks, before trying it out, some to let it cure, but mostly didn’t have time for casting. Never tried a two part mold, but should work.

