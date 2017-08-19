The modern internal combustion engine is an engineering marvel. We’re light-years ahead of simple big blocks and carburetors, and now there are very fast, very capable computers sensing adjusting the spark timing, monitoring the throttle position, and providing a specific amount of power to the wheels at any one time. For the last few years [Josh] has been building a fully-featured engine management system, and now he’s entered it in the Hackaday Prize.
The Speeduino project is, as the name would suggest, built around the Arduino platform. In this case, an Arduino Mega. The number of pins and PWMs is important — the Speeduino is capable of running the fuel and ignition for eight cylinder engines.
The Speeduino is designed to do everything an engine control unit can do, including rev limiting (although if you’re building your own ECU, why?), and reading ethanol sensors. Right now [Josh] is working on a beta run of the Speeduino designed for the 1.6L Miata. That’s an excellent platform for firmware performance tuning, and there’s still a lot of work to be done on the firmware side of things before everything’s all set to go. Still, this is a great project and sure to impress the bros at track day, bro.
4 thoughts on “Hackaday Prize Entry: Engine Control Units and Arduinos”
“The Speeduino is designed to do everything an engine control unit can do, including rev limiting (although if you’re building your own ECU, why?)”
1: Engines can only rotate at a certain maximum RPM. Beyond that you’ll get all kinds of unwanted things, like valve float. This means your valves won’t close, because the mass of the valves and the spring need a certain time to move. If the valves close too late, some of the air/fuel mixture is going to be expelled back through the intake during the compression stroke and some of the exhaust gas will be sucked back in during the intake stroke.
2: Launch control. This is why 2-stage rev limiters exist. First stage is LC, revs your engine to the perfect rpm at which you can dump the clutch to make the car start as quickly as possible without putting too much strain on your drivetrain or causing your driven wheels to slip. Note: Of course, if you have wheel speed sensors you could just implement traction control. But the rev limiter will still be required for LC.
3: Engine protection. If the ECU detects a fault serious enough – “danger to manifold” – it should limit engine speed to a level that is safe enough to get the car to the next shop or home by its own power. This is usually called limp mode, most modern cars have that coming out of the factory. There are many things that may cause an ECU to go into limp mode. Too low oil pressure, too high oil/coolant temps etc.
I was gonna say something similar, but you nailed it. I assume the writer of this article has minimal automotive experience and mistakenly thought a rev limiter was some sort of “power limiter” so to say.
“…capable of running the fuel and ignition for eight cylinder engines.”
The 1.6 L Miata is a 4 cylinder engine. Should that read “up to eight”?
Is there a difference significant enough to complain about? Four is less than eight, so if it can run an eight cylinder engine, the hardware is obviously capable of running a four cylinder engine. I bet it could run a one cylinder weed wacker engine too, do you want that explicitly listed?