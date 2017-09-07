It’s safe to say that a Venn diagram of Hackaday readers and coffee drinkers would have significant intersection, many of you will be lovers of the bean. Some of you will be happy enough with a spoonful of instant granules and a bit of boiling water, but among your number there will undoubtedly be owners of significant quantities of coffee-related machinery and paraphernalia.
If your coffee enthusiasm extends to grinding your own direct from the bean, then [Christian Pederkoff]’s project should hit the mark, he’s created a rather neat 3D-printed coffee grinder. Sadly the creation of a steel burr and ring was beyond his 3D-printing capabilities so those parts come from a commercial grinder, but the housing, shaft coupler and hopper are all from his printer. Power is from a conveniently available source, he’s made use of an automotive windscreen wiper motor. The whole is a straightforward and easy-to-assemble unit that we think would sit well alongside many readers’ coffee making equipment.
If coffee projects are your thing, we have a few for your entertainment. Another not quite so neat enclosure for a coffee grinder, for example, or a tea-light-powered filter coffee machine for power cut beverage satisfaction.
4 thoughts on “A 3D-Printed Coffee Grinder”
Won’t you get PLA dust in your coffee over time?
Only if you put PLA into the grinder.
ah nothing like a nice hot grey pla brew in the morning ..
grinding appears to be contained between purchased metal parts
no plans dust issues
l just wonder how adjustable it is
if yer an espresso snob
(like me)
super fine adjustability is crucial
and if one is buying them anyway
why not get ceramic burs
for superior grinding?