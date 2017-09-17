Hackaday Links: September 17, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: APPLE HAS RELEASED A NEW RECTANGLE. IT IS BETTER THAN THE PREVIOUS RECTANGLE, WHICH WAS A LESSER RECTANGLE. SOME PEOPLE ARE UNHAPPY WITH THE NEW RECTANGLE BECAUSE OF [[CHANGES]]. THE NEW RECTANGLE HAS ANIMATED POO.
Mergers and acquisitions? Not this time. Lattice Semiconductor would have been bought by Canyon Bridge — a private equity firm backed by the Chinese government — for $1.3B. This deal was shut down by the US government because of national security concerns.
[Jan] is the Internet’s expert in doing synths on single chips, and now he has something pretty cool. It’s a breadboard synth with MIDI and CV input. Basically, what we’re looking at is [Jan]’s CVS-01 chip for a DCO, DCF, and DCA), a KL5 chip for an LFO, and an envelope chip. Tie everything together with a two-octave captouch keyboard, and you have a complete synthesizer on a breadboard.
As an aside relating to the above, does anyone know what the cool kids are using for a CV/Gate keyboard controller these days? Modular synths are making a comeback, but it looks like everyone is running a MIDI keyboard into a MIDI-CV converter. It seems like there should be a –simple, cheap– controller with quarter-inch jacks labeled CV and Gate. Any suggestions?
World leaders are tweeting. The Canadian PM is awesome and likes Dark Castle.
Way back in July, Square, the ‘POS terminal on an iPad’ company posted some data on Twitter. Apparently, fidget spinner sales peaked during the last week of May, and were declining through the first few weeks of summer. Is this proof the fidget spinner fad was dead by August? I have an alternate hypothesis: fidget spinner sales are tied to middle schoolers, and sales started dropping at the beginning of summer vacation. We need more data, so if some of you could retweet this, that would be awesome.
Remember [Peter Sripol], the guy building an ultralight in his basement? This is going to be a five- or six-part video build log, and part three came out this week. This video features the installation of the control surfaces, the application of turnbuckles, and hardware that is far too expensive for what it actually is.
21 thoughts on “Hackaday Links: September 17, 2017”
Animated poo? Cut and paste error?
Thats correct, the new iRectangle has animated poo where the old iRectangle was only non-animated poo :P
Nope, Steve Jobs lives on in animated poo emojis.
Heh, heh heh heh, heh, POS, heh heh, heh… — and having worked in retail and restaurants, they…they all are.
WTF? Hackaday hacked?
Hey, I like my old rectangle it was the best rectangle since the last rectangle but it doesn’t have any poo …
You are not looking at it in the right way.
Lattice Semiconductor must have been something if shot down under national security concerns.
Probably the founder company made a valve for the B-52s avionics.
High temperature chips.
Programmable logic devices (PLDs) which can have military applications such as in missiles and radar systems.
http://www.raysemko.com/2012/12/19/two-recent-illegal-export-to-china-cases/
Dead link on the synth.
https://janostman.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/the-breadboard-ts-a-synth-builders-dream-2/
Looks like he deleted that for some reason. Now that link goes to something similar. /shrug
Mr Benchoff, with all due respect, shouting on the Internet is not a nice/cool/etc thing. Please set your keyboard to its /indoor/ voice setting… you can do that by repeatedly beating your CapsLock key until the corresponding indicator lamp turns off…
;)
Before it was shouting it was speaking in Apple ][ because lower case didn’t….. wellll… let’s just say with the 0.7 effective dot pitch your spare 5 year old black and white TV was capable of, you needed all the help reading it you could get, it needed to yell through the terribad focus.
HOW CAN YOU POSSIBLY READ BREAKING NEWS IF IT’S NOT ALL CAPS?
I don’t have a caps lock key. I remapped it to right Ctrl, like all intelligent and cosmopolitan people should.
I HOLD DOWN THE SHIFT KEY< IT"S MORE !##& 1
My two greatest concerns for the new Apple Rectangle are how does it’s battery life compare with that of the Lesser Rectangle and will the new batteries be fire proof or at least fire resistant?
Ultralight in basement
Is it just me, or are those turnbuckle ends the wrong type, going to cut into the av cable?
But then there used to be an ultralight that used drapery cord and related hardware from Sears for their control lines…
Fun to watch them in variable wind, with the pilot working the controls like people driving cars in the old movies: constantly turning the steering wheel back and forth.
And I’m not seeing how he assembled his joy-stick joints/bearings. As in, something to prevent Al on Al wear and Al on bolt wear. And I’m concerned about the stick breaking at the joint under the leveraged control forces when you’re thrown around in the wind.